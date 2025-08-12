Amazon MGM taps Wednesday creators for upcoming animated Addams Family film

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 31: (L-R) Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega and Alfred Gough attend Le Beach Club de Mercredi (Wednesday's Beach Club) opening on July 31, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

The creators of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday are bringing their darkly witty touch to an entirely new project, but not with Netflix. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have confirmed they are developing a brand-new The Addams Family animated feature with Amazon MGM Studios. The upcoming movie will serve as a fresh reboot for the spooky, kooky family and is planned for a theatrical release rather than streaming.

The update comes shortly after Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 premiered on Netflix and amid the announcement of a separate Wednesday spin-off centered on Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester. But this animated film will stand completely apart from both the Netflix show and previous Addams Family movies, promising a distinct take on the macabre household that has charmed audiences for generations.

A standalone Addams Family reboot from the minds behind Wednesday

Speaking on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Gough and Millar revealed that the new animated film is in early development with Amazon MGM, in collaboration with Kevin Miserocchi of the Addams Foundation, along with producers Gail Berman and John Glickman. Miserocchi, a longtime steward of Charles Addams’ legacy, brings an authentic connection to the source material - he knew Addams personally and has overseen numerous adaptations of the iconic characters.

Gough clarified that the movie will be entirely separate from Netflix’s Wednesday universe:

“It won’t have anything to do with the two films before it, nor is it connected with this show. It will be a brand new Addams feature."

That means no crossover with Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, no ties to the Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac-led animated films from 2019 and 2021, and no direct continuation of Tim Burton’s vision from the Netflix series. Instead, Amazon MGM’s project will act as a complete reboot, potentially reimagining the characters’ designs, voices, and storylines.

While plot details are still under wraps, the creative pairing of Gough and Millar suggests the film will balance The Addams Family’s signature morbid humor with deeper emotional beats - much like Wednesday has done for the titular character. Early indications point toward a stylish animated world that leans into Gothic flair, which could set it apart from the more cartoonish CGI style of recent adaptations.

The production team is also eyeing a theatrical release, a move that echoes Barry Sonnenfeld’s successful live-action films from the early ’90s: The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). By heading back to the big screen, Amazon MGM is signaling confidence in the franchise’s enduring box office appeal.

What is Netflix’s Wednesday all about?

Wednesday is an American supernatural mystery comedy series based on the beloved character created by Charles Addams. Developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the Netflix hit stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, with a supporting cast including Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa.

The first season, directed in part by Tim Burton, who also served as executive producer, follows Wednesday’s arrival at Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts. There, she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree, and solve a supernatural mystery tied to her family’s past.

Notably, Burton had once been approached to direct the 1991 Addams Family film and later worked on a canceled stop-motion version before finally bringing his creative vision to life in the Netflix series. Christina Ricci, who famously portrayed Wednesday in the ’90s films, joined the cast in a new role at Burton’s request.

Since its November 2022 debut, Wednesday has become one of Netflix’s most-watched English-language series, earning Golden Globe nominations and four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Ortega. Season 2 premiered on August 6, 2025, with its second half set for release on September 3, 2025, and a third season already confirmed.

Wednesday is available exclusively on Netflix, with all episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 Part 1 currently streaming.

