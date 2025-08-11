"We found a cool end": Paramount+ confirms Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner will wrap up with this season

Image via Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced that Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, will finish with its current season. The crime drama began in 2021 and soon caught viewers’ attention with its dark mood, tense storylines, and focus on the McLusky family’s place in a town built around the prison system.

This update comes as the newest season continues to stream on the platform. Renner is back as Mike McLusky, dealing with power struggles, corruption, and personal troubles. While the show’s ending may feel bittersweet for fans, the makers believe they have found the best way to bring the story to a close.​

A planned ending for the story

Talking about the decision to end the show, the creators shared that it was something they had planned. Co-creator Hugh Dillon explained that they wanted the story to have a clear and satisfying finish.

Jeremy Renner also spoke about it during a panel at Florida Supercon. After his serious snowplow accident in 2023, Renner spent months recovering and hoping to get back to work. His first day back was on the set of Mayor of Kingstown, a series he has starred in and produced since 2021.

For him, it was a step back toward normal life

“It was great to get back, and it creates a lot of jobs, and it’s good for me to have an assemblance of any sort of normalcy in my life. That was encouraging for my mental health. I’m glad I’m back,” Renner said.

He also gave fans an update on the future of the series, sharing,

“I just did my second season we just finished since the incident, and I think I’m signing it off to finish it off in two more. We found a cool end, I’m not going to tell you, but we found a really cool end, I think, to the show.”

Ending the series now gives the team a chance to close important arcs while keeping the tension alive until the very last episode. Mayor of Kingstown, created by Dillon and Taylor Sheridan, has explored themes of power, loyalty, and survival through its seasons.​

Jeremy Renner’s role in the final season

Jeremy Renner’s role as Mike McLusky has been at the heart of the show’s impact. As the man in the middle trying to keep a fragile peace between opposing sides, Mike’s path has been filled with tough choices and personal costs.

Renner plays him with both strength and vulnerability, showing how the constant pressure and danger wear him down.

This season is even more special for Renner, as he returned to filming after recovering from a serious accident in early 2023. Fans have welcomed his comeback with strong support, and his performance in the final episodes carries an extra layer of emotion.

Mayor of Kingstown has been praised for its honest look at the prison system

The series has explored hard topics like systemic corruption, violence, and the fine line between justice and survival. Its raw style and grounded storytelling have helped it stand apart from other crime dramas on streaming platforms.

By ending the series with a planned conclusion, the creators make sure the story stays clear and powerful. Viewers can expect the final episodes to give closure while keeping the same level of intensity that has been part of the show since it first began.

While Mayor of Kingstown is ending, the cast and creators are set to move ahead with other work. Taylor Sheridan will continue to be one of the main creative voices for Paramount+, and Jeremy Renner could explore new roles in both movies and television.

For now, viewers can focus on watching how Mike McLusky’s story and the journey of Kingstown come to a close. The final season is set to bring intense drama, emotional scenes, and answers to storylines that have been building since the very beginning.