Wayans Brothers confirm Scary Movie 6, with Regina Hall and Anna Faris returning to their iconic roles

Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Regina Hall in an early Scary Movie still. (Image via Instagram/@marlonwayans)

Scary Movie 6 is officially on the way, with Regina Hall and Anna Faris set to reprise their roles of Brenda Meeks and Cindy Campbell, respectively. The Wayans brothers (Keenen Ivory, Shawn, and Marlon) are reuniting to write and produce, with longtime collaborator Michael Tiddes directing. The studio plan targets a June 12, 2026, theatrical release.

This pairing qualifies as a genuine reunion: Hall and Faris sat out Scary Movie 5 in 2013, and the Wayans had stepped away after the first two films. The franchise’s box-office footprint remains substantial, with cumulative grosses approaching $900 million worldwide, making the return of its core comic engine newsworthy on both creative and commercial grounds.

Cast and creative team, who’s back and in what capacity

Hall and Faris will reprise Brenda and Cindy in Scary Movie 6, anchoring the revival with the chemistry that powered the first four entries. Behind the scenes, Keenen Ivory Wayans returns as producer while Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans reunite to co-write with Rick Alvarez. Michael Tiddes is set to direct.

As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated August 15, 2025, Hall and Faris stated:

“We can't wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we'd literally die for (in Brenda's case, again.).”

As per the Entertainment Weekly report, Marlon Wayans wrote on his social media,

“After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise!"..."We’re looking forward to having fun on the big screen again.”

These confirmations place the creative nucleus of the original phenomenon back in charge for Scary Movie 6, with Hall and Faris leading on screen and the Wayans steering the script and production.

When is Scary Movie 6 coming out?

People lists the U.S. theatrical date for Scary Movie 6 as June 12, 2026. Barring schedule changes, this is the official date. The team is preparing for an October shoot, aligning with a late-2025 production window. The project is revived at Miramax, with the film produced under Miramax’s first-look arrangement with Paramount, indicating a traditional wide release strategy.

These release and shooting news are phrased with “scheduled” and “targeted” languages. These details remain subject to change until principal photography commences and a studio teaser is issued.

Why the reunion matters, franchise snapshot, and what it might parody next

The Scary Movie series, launched in 2000, spun four sequels through 2013, and has grossed almost $900 million worldwide, evidence that the brand still carries reach when anchored by its original tone-setters. Scary Movie 6 reunites those tone-setters: the Wayans brothers in the writers’ room and Hall/Faris on screen. That combination restores the franchise’s foundational voice while updating the target landscape for parody.

Few sources stated the new film could pivot from early-2000s slasher riffs to contemporary “prestige horror,” pointing to titles like Hereditary, The Babadook, and Weapons as likely cultural touchpoints for gags. Treat those as expectations rather than plot facts until the logline and trailer arrive.

For readers tracking continuity, Scary Movie 6 also corrects a long-standing gap: Hall and Faris missed Scary Movie 5, and the brand’s comedic centre of gravity has arguably been on pause since.

Open questions remain for Scary Movie 6: additional cast, any on-screen roles for the Wayans, the first teaser’s timing, and the precise parody targets. Expect the next beats to be a production start notice (October is the scheduled window), followed by a first-look still and teaser confirming tone, then a full trailer in the lead-up to the targeted June 12, 2026, release.

Stay tuned for more updates.