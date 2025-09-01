Viral video captures rescue of a young boy after he caused panic among bystanders by walking on elevated monorail track at Hersheypark

The young boy was rescued from the track of a monorail. (Photo: X/@FearedBuck)

A video of a young boy walking on the elevated monorail track at Hersheypark, Pennsylvania, went viral on social media. The video was taken on Saturday (August 30, 2025) when a missing boy was spotted on the monorail track.

In the video, the boy can be seen walking aimlessly as the bystanders panic below. Some park visitors instructed the boy to keep walking, while others told him to stop.

A Hersheypark staff member then climbed up the monorail track and rescued him. The young boy was not harmed. According to NBC News's September 1, 2025, report, the Capital BlueCross Monorail was nearly 20 feet above the ground and was not operating on that day.

The video was reuploaded on X by the user @FearedBuck and has garnered nearly 95,000 likes.

A bystander saved a boy who was walking along a monorail track at Hershey Park. He was later reunited with his parents unharmed pic.twitter.com/RHBiusjdyK — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 31, 2025

While some netizens heavily criticized the boy's parents for not keeping an eye on him, others slammed the bystanders who were confusing the boy.

"If your kid ends up on a monorail track, maybe you shouldn't be reunited. you should probably be investigated," one netizen stated.

"The crowd as a collective need to jump the parents cause how in the BLUE HELL are yall in a public area and your child isn't always in field view," another X user wrote.

"Bro why they confused the kid like that. Human beings need to be studied. Everyone shouting and confusing the situation," another user added.

Hersheypark representative commented on the viral video of the boy walking on the elevated monorail track

A representative from Hersheypark told People Magazine on August 31, 2025, that the little boy was unharmed as the monorail was not open on that day. They shared that at 5:00 pm, the boy's mother told the park's staff that her son was missing, and after 28 minutes, the young boy was returned to his family.

"The ride was closed and safeguarded by a chained closure at the entrance and barricaded turnstile at the platform. Our team members immediately responded after he was spotted on the tracks, and at approximately 5:28 pm, the child was safely reunited with his family. He was unharmed," the Hersheypark representative stated.

The representative also shared that they were grateful that the bystanders kept an eye on the boy who was separated from his parents. They also appreciated the "swift response" of the park staff, and insisted that Hersheypark maintain the "highest levels of guest safety."

In other news, nine-year-old Sophia Subedi passed away at Hersheypark, Pennsylvania's water park, in July 2025. According to the Times of India's August 3, 2025, report, during the incident, 10 lifeguards were present.

They performed CPR on her before taking her to the hospital, where Subedi was pronounced dead. An investigation was opened, and on August 1, 2025, Sophia Subedi's death was ruled as accidental drowning.

The Derry Township Police stated that the lifeguards and bystanders acted promptly to save the child's life, and the theme park's pool was well-maintained. There were no crowds either.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Hersheypark.