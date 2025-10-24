TLC alum Kate Gosselin talks about missing Thanksgiving with her kids

Actress Kate Gosselin (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images for Style Icon)

Kate Gosselin, a former TLC alum and actress from the show Jon and Kate Plus 8, posted a TikTok video on her social media account on October 22, 2025, sharing her Thanksgiving plans with her fans. She shared that she had recently reviewed the school schedules of her kids and realized they would not be able to spend time with her during the holiday.

Kate shared that while she had tried to align the plans of her children with her own and her partner’s, things just did not logistically add up, and she also had to consider the time it would take her kids to return to college.

Actress Kate Gosselin of Jon & Kate Plus 8 shared her Thanksgiving plans on TikTok

"So we invited some of the kids, and they don't have enough time off for Thanksgiving to come here and then get back to college."

“So we invited some of the kids, and they don't have enough time off for Thanksgiving to come here and then get back to college.”

Kate shared that she had tried to plan in advance with Steve and to figure out what they could do together. While she had suggested ordering a pre-cooked meal or getting some takeout from a restaurant, Steve had proposed going dancing together. Kate added that she had recently fractured her leg and had to undergo surgery, and was just recovering from the trauma, so going dancing was not an option at all. In the TikTok video, she glanced at Steve, smiled and said,

“So rude, he's over there smiling, he's proud of himself. That's the sense of humor he has, and I don't appreciate it.”

Kate added that her eight kids, Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, Collin, Leah, Mady and Cara, would all be caught up with their own plans as well.

Kate Gosselin’s relationship with her children

In August 2025, Kate shared on TikTok that she had gone through an extremely tough time when her kids left for college and she had to cope at home. She admitted that her coping mechanisms were unhealthy, and she used to just think that all of them were asleep upstairs instead of coming to terms with the fact that they had left. She said,

“I couldn't accept the fact that they had left. They were gone in college, and I wasn't going to see them until the holidays.”

