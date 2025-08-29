The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from September 1 to 5, 2025

Nikki and Victor Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from September 1 to 5, 2025, will bring plenty of excitement with family drama, love stories, and power struggles heating up. Viewers will see Victor leading the Newman family into another battle, Diane raising suspicions with her behavior, and Kyle torn between his love life and family issues.

Audra runs into serious trouble as new rivals join forces against her, while Billy makes an important move in his love life, and Nikki surprises Victor with a heartfelt gesture.

With proposals, heated showdowns, and changing loyalties, the coming week in Genoa City will be filled with drama and twists that fans will love watching.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 1 to 5, 2025

Monday, September 1: Diane’s true colors

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack starts to doubt whether Diane has really changed, as her actions suggest she may still have hidden motives.

This makes him reconsider their marriage and future together.

Kyle is ready to ask Claire an important question that could change both of their lives, depending on her answer. Audra pleads with Nate for another chance, but his patience is running out.

Apart from this, fans can also expect a fun teaser from Michelle Stafford about what’s coming next for Phyllis.

Tuesday, September 2: Victor stands his ground

Cane quickly learns that challenging Victor is never easy, as the Newman patriarch proves once again why he’s such a powerful figure.

Claire surprises Kyle by showing a side of herself that reminds him of her old, unpredictable ways, leaving him unsure of what to expect.

Amanda decides to put her friendship with Phyllis above her own safety, taking a risk to support her even if it creates new problems.

Wednesday, September 3: Advice and alliances

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Kyle gets advice from Jack and Diane, but their troubled past makes him wonder if following their guidance is a smart move.

Audra, on the other hand, lands in even deeper trouble when Holden and Claire, the two people who don’t usually agree, decide to join hands against her.

Billy proves his commitment to Sally by taking their relationship forward, raising questions about what comes next for them as a couple.

Thursday, September 4: Love and rivalries

In an unexpected move, Nikki turns the tables on Victor with a big romantic surprise that leaves him touched and impressed. Michael is offered an exciting new chance that could completely change the path of his career.

Meanwhile, things get intense when Claire and Audra face off directly, and their fight could cause major shifts in loyalties across Genoa City.

Friday, September 5: Family battles and risks

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor once again gathers the Newman family together as he gets them ready for another corporate fight.

Phyllis pushes things too far this time and may lose important support because of it. Cane struggles with Lily’s advice to be completely honest about his feelings, though it could either bring them closer or push them apart.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

