The Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire rejects Kyle’s proposal as Cane secretly plots against Victor

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on September 2, 2025, Kyle Abbott pushes Claire Newman into making a choice she isn’t ready for, Cane Ashby gets pulled further into Victor Newman’s plans, and Amanda Sinclair makes a surprising move to help Phyllis Summers when she needs it most.

Claire’s rejection will leave Kyle hurt and confused, Cane’s hidden plans could put him in serious trouble, and Amanda’s bold step might completely change what Phyllis does next. With friendships, romances, and business ties all being tested, every choice will create new problems across Genoa City.

Kyle’s proposal crashes and burns

Kyle Abbott has been eager to secure a future with Claire Newman, but his rush to move things forward may end up backfiring. Not long ago, Claire told Kyle she wanted to take things slowly and build trust instead of rushing into anything too serious.

Even so, Kyle surprised her with a marriage proposal, ignoring her feelings. This leaves Claire upset and not ready to say yes. Viewers of The Young and the Restless will watch as Claire holds her ground, turns down Kyle’s ring, and makes her limits clear.

Victor manipulates Cane into submission

Victor Newman knows how to trap people into doing what he wants, and Cane Ashby is no different. Cane has already admitted that working with Victor isn’t something he truly wants, but he feels forced because of the pressure Victor has on him.

On Tuesday, things will heat up as Cane makes what looks like a more official deal to join Victor’s plan to bring down Jabot. However, he is secretly following his own path and planning his next big power move.

Amanda makes a bold move for Phyllis

Phyllis Summers has been growing more worried about Cane’s secretive actions, especially after he said he was giving up on his business takeover plans. What Phyllis doesn’t realize is that Cane has been hiding the truth and quietly working behind the scenes.

Amanda Sinclair, who still cares about her friendship with Phyllis even though they’ve had their ups and downs, decides to take a bold step. She might reveal Cane’s real intentions, giving Phyllis important information about the schemes happening around her. This truth could pull Phyllis further into the drama and set off even more trouble in her future.

Cane’s cover story unravels

Cane’s claim that he gave up on his takeover plans has only been a trick to distract others. He wanted Phyllis and Billy Abbott to think he had stopped, so he could secretly continue working on his goals. Amanda’s loyalty to Phyllis could ruin Cane’s cover sooner than he expected.

If Phyllis discovers that Cane is still secretly making moves in Genoa City, she might choose to team up with him for her own benefit or turn against him completely, which would give Cane another powerful enemy to deal with.

The September 2, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless will focus on the risks of lies and the results of quick decisions. From Kyle’s broken dreams to Cane’s sneaky schemes and Amanda stepping up to protect a friend, the episode will push important characters into clashes and unexpected new alliances.