The Young and the Restless recap (August 29, 2025): Kyle chooses a ring, Claire confides in Nikki, and Cane reveals his strategy

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 29, 2025, Kyle Abbott was set on proving his love even when Jack and Diane wanted him to slow down. He went ahead and picked out an engagement ring for Claire Newman.

Claire later confided in Nikki Newman about her doubts. Nikki shared advice from her own marriage to Victor and urged patience, while also encouraging Claire to accept a role at Newman Publishing. This left Claire thinking about her future with Kyle.

Cane Ashby told Phyllis Summers he was dropping his takeover plans to focus on his kids. But when Amanda Sinclair questioned him, Cane admitted he had a secret strategy in mind.

Kyle pushes forward with his proposal plans

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Diane warned Kyle to slow down and give Claire space after everything that happened. But Kyle stayed firm, wanting to prove his love and future with her.

After meeting with his parents, he quickly visited the Abbott jeweler and picked out a ring he believed Claire would love, already imagining their wedding ahead.

Claire seeks Nikki’s advice

Claire on The Young and the Restless confided in Nikki about her doubts. She admitted Kyle was a good man but wasn’t sure about their future. Nikki, sharing her own experiences with Victor, reminded Claire that love can survive mistakes and urged her to take her time.

Nikki then offered Claire a junior position at Newman Publishing, soon merging with Chancellor. She believed Claire could one day run it, which touched Claire and gave her hope.

Kyle and Claire’s tense reunion

Later, Claire ran into Kyle at Crimson Lights. Feeling the tension, Kyle asked for a chance to prove himself and suggested they talk over dinner. Claire agreed, though still unsure.

What she didn’t know was that Kyle planned to propose that night. For him, dinner wasn’t just about talking but it was about asking her to marry him.

Cane shifts gears with Phyllis

Back at Society, Billy doubted Cane’s claim that he was done with corporate games. Cane said he wanted to focus on fixing things with his kids, but Billy wasn’t convinced. Phyllis also didn’t believe it and refused to let their takeover plan fade away.

She argued the scheme was only on hold and offered to take the lead. Phyllis even said she could handle the dirty work while Cane kept his image clean. Still, Cane stayed hesitant and wouldn’t give her the details she wanted.

Amanda presses Cane for answers

When Amanda showed up, Phyllis asked her to persuade Cane not to drop the plan. In private, Amanda questioned if Cane was truly being honest. That’s when Cane revealed his real goal: while others believed he was stepping back, he planned to use the time to rebuild his bond with the twins.

After the attention was off him, Cane planned to make a bold and surprising move in business. His confession showed his drive hadn’t vanished but it had only changed into a more careful, hidden plan. The reveal created room for risky fallout, especially with Phyllis eager to stay involved in his scheme.

