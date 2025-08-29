The Young and the Restless: Complete list of comings and goings in August 2025

Jess Walton and Mishael Morgan play Jill and Amanda on The Young and the Restless

The current storyline of The Young and the Restless is going through a turn in the path as Cane Ashby from the past has returned. As the soap accommodated to bring Cane back, four characters exited the Y&R plot.

After a series of deaths in July, August 2025 presented fewer cast changes. On one hand, a quick cameo by Jess Walton gave fans a glimpse of Jill. On the other hand, Mishael Morgan returned to the show to reprise her role as Amanda comes to town to take care of Cane’s legal matters.

July 2025 on The Young and the Restless saw the business heads of the town held up in Cane’s French estate. As Damian was stabbed to death, Cane employed Chance for investigation. The drama extended with Carter shooting Chance before killing himself. Meanwhile, Cole passed away from Legionnaires' disease in town.

August 2025 on the long-running CBS soap saw the townspeople return home. At the same time, Cane returned to town looking for business prospects. Moreover, he wanted to woo Lily back in his life. As Phyllis was out to grab a job, Billy handed over the reins of Abbott Communications to his girlfriend.

Elsewhere, Audra lost her deal with Victor but continued to target Kyle. While the latter tried to convince his girlfriend about Audra’s nasty ploy, Claire exposed Audra in front of Nate. This destroyed Nate and Audra’s relationship while Victor apologized and made up with Claire.

The Young and the Restless: All arrivals and departures in August 2025

As the CBS soap brought the plot back to Genoa City from Nice, many events unfolded in town. After four exits in July 2025, August witnessed some returns to the storyline.

Some returns to the plot in August 2025

Jess Walton as Jill Abbott

The veteran actor, Jess Walton, made a brief cameo appearance in August 2025. Playing Jill since long, the actor makes limited appearances on the soap. As per the back story for her cameo appearance, Cane claimed that Jill was there for his father when Colin was on his last journey.

As Cane made plans to take back Chancellor from Nikki Newman, Billy was furious at being bypassed multiple times. The Young and the Restless fans saw him make a video call to Jill. As such, Jess Walton’s Jill was visible in the mobile screen on August 5, 2025.

Billy accused his mother of knowing about Cane’s dual identity which she accepted. As Billy questioned her for handing over the company to the Newman patriarch, Jill pointed out his drawbacks.

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair

Mishael Morgan’s Amanda was seen in July 2025 when Cane’s guests were in Nice. After the plot moved back to Genoa City, she had been missing in action. However, she will be seen again on The Young and the Restless by the end of August 2025.

Now that Cane has moved to Genoa City, Amanda will be in town to help handle all his legal matters. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Phyllis. The latter may employ her advice and help in changing Cane’s mind and egging him on his plans. As such, Mishael will have some actions coming up.

Millie and Maddie Ingle as Aria Porter-Copeland

While Mariah and Tessa’s baby was out of the actual screen time for some weeks, she was seen on August 1, 2025. The twins, Millie and Maddie, portrayed Aria as she got cared for and entertained by Tessa. Since Daniel also arrived on the scene, they shared screen time with Michael Graziadei as well.

Incidentally, Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian, who play Christine Blair and Danny Romalotti, made a short appearance mid-month on The Young and the Restless as Cricket and Danny got engaged. Moreover, Cait Fairbanks’ Tessa also got more screentime in August.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless to catch up with the drama as Cane uses Amanda’s skills to fight the tough business rivals.