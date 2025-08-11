The Twits Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

The twits new release

Gear up, all the animation lovers! Netflix is all set to bring another wonderful musical classic your way. The brilliant work of Roald Dahl is finally being adapted into a movie version.

The Twits was a very popular novel of the 20th century. The news of this novel being adapted into a movie has left fans elated.

The production and directional responsibilities of this movie are given to the famous Phil Johnston. He expressed his joy and excitement to be a part of this movie. Along with Phil, the animation of this movie is being done by Jellyfish Production.

The Twits Release Date and Where to Watch

This musical comedy is all set to premiere on October 17, 2025. Viewers can watch it on Netflix. Netflix has officially confirmed this news.



The Twits - Plot

The Twits is a story about a couple named Mr and Mrs.Twits, who are the owners of an amusement park which is said to be very dangerous. The couple is described as lazy and harsh. They keep mistreating their pet monkeys. As the story progresses, the Twits rise to power, and the cruelty in the town of Twitlandia rises. This couple is stopped by two orphan kids who are fearless and will do anything for the sanity of their town. Alongside them are some magical animals who are as determined to free the town of Twitlandia from the cruel couple. The movie explores the theme that bad thoughts can make a person look ugly as a human being. Kindness is the key to a successful and peaceful life.

About the cast and characters



Fans are enthralled after seeing the voice cast of this movie. We have many popular faces on the panel, like Margo Martindale as Credenza Twit, Johnny Vegas as Jim Twit, Natalie Portman as Mary Muggle-Wump, Emilia Clarke as Pippa, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Beesha Balti, Ryan Lopez as Bubsy Mulch, Jason Mantzoukas as Mayor Wayne John John-John, Timothy Simons as Marty Muggle-Wump, Alan Tudyk as The Sweet-Toed Toad, Nicole Byer as Beverly Onion, Mark Proksch as Horvis Dungle, Rebecca Wisocky as Dee Dumdie-Dungle, and Charlie Berens as Gorb Klurb.

The announcement of "The Twits " by Netflix has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among the fans. Not only is the star-studded voice cast an attraction to all, but the original music is being composed by David Byrne and Hayley Williams.

🎥 Get ready for “The Twits” - the first adaptation of a Roald Dahl classic! 🤩 Directed by Academy Award® nominee #PhilJohnston, The Twits is coming to Netflix in 2025 🤩 I can't wait to see how this iconic story comes to life onscreen! Who else is excited? 😃 #TheTwits pic.twitter.com/tUukuyqcEI — CgoMovies (@CgoMovies) September 18, 2023

The Twits release on October 17 2025 and can be streamed online via Netflix.

Stay tuned for further updates!