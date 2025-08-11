The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

A scen0e from The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is a television miniseries created by K.J. Steinberg and directed by Michael Uppendahl for Hulu and Disney+. The narrative tells the shocking true story of the titular character, a 20-year-old from Washington University who was spending time in Italy as a foreign exchange student. In 2007, Knox made the news after she was accused of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher.

Knox was wrongly convicted of the crime and sentenced to 26 years in prison. After serving four years, she was set free, acquitted of all charges. However, her legal troubles continued until she was definitively acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation, the highest court of the land. At present, Knox is an author, activist, and journalist.

Comprising eight episodes in all, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is set to premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The first two episodes will air simultaneously, with new episodes releasing weekly every Wednesday through October 1. Grace Van Patten, known for her work in Nine Perfect Strangers and Tell Me Lies, embodies Knox in the series.



Release schedule for all episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Fox



The eight-episode limited series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Fox, will premier on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in the United States. The first two episodes will release simultaneously on Hulu (and Disney+ for bundle subscribers). Thereafter, the remaining six episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays, culminating in the series finale on October 1, 2025. The detailed release schedule is presented in the following table.



Release Date Episode No August 20, 2025 1 August 20, 2025 2 August 27, 2025 3 September 3, 2025 4 September 10, 2025 5 September 17, 2025 6 September 24, 2025 7 October 1, 2025 8

Looking at the cast of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Fox

In the miniseries The Twisted Tale of Amanda Fox, Grace Van Patten steps into the shoes of Amanda Knox, vividly depicting her trauma, erroneous conviction, and pursuit of justice over the years. Amanda's mother Edda Mellas, is portrayed by Sharon Horgan, and her father, Curt Knox is portrayed by John Hoogenakker.

Giuseppe De Domenico plays Raffaele Sollecito, Knox's ex-boyfriend and fellow suspect,in the show. Francesco Acquaroli plays Prosecutor Giuliano Mignini, while Roberta Mattei portrays Monica Napoleoni, a resolute prosecutor's assistant. Additionally, Grace's real-life sister Anna Van Patten portrays Amanda's younger sister Deanna Knox.



The synopsis of the series reads:

“The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda's relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom, and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment."



How to watch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox can be streamed digitally on Hulu after it premieres on August 20, 2025, with new episodes being made available weekly through October 1, 2025. It will also be available for streaming for Disney+ users who have subscribed to the Hulu bundle.

The subscription plans for Hulu begins at $9.99 per month, which includes advertisement for viewers. The yearly subscription on the same tier is available at $99.99 per annum. If viewers do not wish to sit through the ads, they can upgrade to the premium No Ads plan at $18.99 per month.

