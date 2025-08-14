The Rainmaker Season 1 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

A scene from The Rainmaker (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker is an upcoming legal drama television series developed for the USA Network by Michael Seitzman and Jason Richman, based on the eponymous John Grisham novel. Seitzman serves as the showrunner and is also credited as the writer for the first two episodes. While the series premieres on August 15, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, episode 2 is slated to air a week later on August 22, 2025.



Milo Callaghan stars in The Rainmaker as Rudy Baylor, a newly minted lawyer who is fired on his first day at work. He ends up at a new place, working for tough ambulance-chaser Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone (Lana Parrilla). In court, he goes up against Leo F. Drummond (John Slattery), his former boss and fierce adversary. The supporting cast in the series includes PJ Byrne, Robyn Cara, Wade Briggs, Madison Iseman, and Dan Fogler.



The Rainmaker was filmed entirely in Dublin, Ireland. Production kicked off on October 17, 2024, and wrapped by February 11, 2025, utilizing Dublin’s historic streets, offices, and neighborhoods to convincingly stand in for U.S. law offices, courtrooms, and cityscapes.

Release schedule of The Rainmaker

The Rainmaker premieres on Friday, August 15, 2025, and is scheduled to air weekly episodes on USA Network at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT every subsequent Friday. The series comprises 10 episodes, with Episode 2 coming out on August 22, Episode 3 on August 29, and so forth.

Episode No. Release Date ReleaseTime 1 Friday, August 15, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 2 Friday, August 22, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 3 Friday, August 29, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 4 Friday, September 5, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 5 Friday, September 12, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 6 Friday, September 19, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 7 Friday, September 26, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 8 Friday, October 3, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 9 Friday, October 10, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT 10 Friday, October 17, 2025 10:00 PM ET/PT

Exploring the plot of The Rainmaker

The Rainmaker centers on Rudy Baylor, a fresh law school graduate whose ideals about the practice of law get shattered when he is abruptly fired from a prestigious firm during his first day on the job. Feeling desperate and insecure, Rudy takes up a job with ambulance-chasing attorney Jocelyn "Bruiser" Stone, and her ethically lenient paralegal Deck Shifflet, who work out of a dilapidated former taco shop.

When he accepts a wrongful death case for Dot Black, a distraught mother whose son has passed away under unexplained circumstances connected to a prominent hospital CEO, his dedication is rewarded. Rudy's former firm and his law school lover, Sarah, who works for the opposing counsel, become at odds with him because of this case and its ramifications.

As Rudy investigates further, he uncovers both personal ethical problems and legal corruption, which forces him to redefine his idea of justice in the complex realities of the courtroom.

Where to stream The Rainmaker and more

The Rainmaker debuts on USA Network, airing Fridays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT starting August 15, 2025.

Each episode of the series will be released on Peacock one week following its TV debut for streaming.Peacock subscription plans start at $10.99 per month for the Premium tier (ad-supported) or $16.99 per month for Premium Plus (ad-free and includes offline downloads).

USA Network can be accessed via traditional cable or through live TV streaming services that include the channel, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream.

