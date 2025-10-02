Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 2, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, the latest episode of Jeopardy! concluded with TJ Fisher emerging as the new champion. The contestants in tonight's Jeopardy! episode were, TJ Fisher, Lisa Mueller, and Alan Rosenberg. Three contestants performed well in the game's trivia format. Despite early challenges, TJ led the show throughout its rounds.

TJ's Double Jeopardy! Round Daily Doubles made him stand out. When the Final Jeopardy! clue was revealed, he had a commanding lead and would win despite a dramatic wager. His $15,089 score gave him the win and a chance to defend his title in the next episode.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode highlights from October 2, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

The first round of Jeopardy! featured categories such as Non-English Place Names In English, Relative-ity, A Potable Of Potency, Peanuts, Ways, and Means. Lisa Mueller, the returning champion, started off strong by finding the Daily Double early.

TJ won this round with 17 correct answers and 2 Daily Doubles. He had a $24,400 lead entering the final round.



The scores after the first 15 clues were:

TJ: $3,000 (7 correct, 1 incorrect)

Lisa: $2,800 (4 correct, 0 incorrect)

Alan: $400 (1 correct, 0 incorrect)

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! Round began with more challenging categories, including Historic Letters, Prequels & Sequels, She’s A Saint, HBCUs, Generational Talents, and Contronyms.

TJ won this round with 17 correct answers and both Daily Doubles. This gave him a $24,400 lead heading into the final round.



The scores after the Double Jeopardy! Round were:

TJ: $24,400 (32 correct, 3 incorrect)

Lisa: $6,400 (7 correct, 0 incorrect)

Alan: $6,000 (10 correct, 2 incorrect)

Final Jeopardy! Round

In the Final Jeopardy! Round, the category was Animals,

The clue was: “This four-legged celebrity was named by his owner’s employee, who once worked for a diplomat at the League of Nations.” The correct response to the clue was “Who is Secretariat?”

Despite the clue proving to be a triple stumper, TJ wagered over $9,000 but still ended up winning with $15,089.

The scores after Final Jeopardy! were:

Alan: $6,000 – $1,200 = $4,800 (incorrect: “Who is Benji”)

Lisa: $6,400 – $5,700 = $700 (incorrect: “Who is Toto”)

TJ: $24,400 – $9,311 = $15,089 (correct: “Who is Francis?”)

All three contestants showed their intelligence in tonight's high-stakes competition. A triple stumper made the Final Jeopardy! clue difficult. TJ Fisher won thanks to his smart strategy and knowledge. TJ will defend his title tomorrow after this win.

Jeopardy! keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as contestants compete for the title.

Jeopardy! Game Recap - Thursday, October 2, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

Categories: Non-English Place Names In English; Relative-ity; A Potable Of Potency; Peanuts; Ways; Means

Daily Double: Lisa found it immediately and took an early lead.

TJ's Strong Performance: TJ excelled in the Peanuts and Relative-ity categories, overtaking Lisa for the lead.

Interviews:

TJ: Carousel organs are a big hobby.

Alan: Enjoys creating Jeopardy boards for family road trips.

Lisa: Went on her first date to a pub quiz where her husband won "Trivia Overlord."

Double Jeopardy! Round

Categories: Historic Letters; Prequels & Sequels; She’s A Saint; HBCUs; Generational Talents; Contronyms

TJ Dominates: TJ controlled the round, answering 17 correct and securing both Daily Doubles.



Final Jeopardy!

Category: Triple Stumper

TJ’s Bet: TJ wagered $9,311 but still remained in the lead with $15,089, securing the victory.

Winner: TJ ($15,089) – Will return to defend his title tomorrow!



Despite the difficult rounds, TJ Fisher won tonight's Jeopardy! episode with $15,089. TJ's strategy kept him ahead despite Lisa and Alan's strong play. After winning, he will defend his title tomorrow, proving why Jeopardy! is one of the most intelligent game shows on TV.

