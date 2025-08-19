The Chi season 8 creator Lena Waithe teases deaths and big changes in new episodes

Image via Paramount+

The Chi has had a following of fans since it first started. It followed the lives, struggles, and victories of people in Chicago's South Side. It has followed the themes of love, family, friendship, violence, survival in a way that feels real and it has been extremely emotional to watch the series evolve over the years.

The creator Lena Waithe had been preparing the fan base for season 8 with some of the show's biggest and worst twists thus far. Waithe stated during an interview (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the new season will not only be unpredictable, but there will be deaths as well in the season that will affect how the character moves on in the series.

Death is coming to this series, and it is going to affect how the character dealing with death will feel, influence, and move on. Fans may not know who the deaths will affect, but it will have a purpose and will shape this season into one of the better seasons.

Lena Waithe says fans should prepare for deaths in The Chi season 8

Lena Waithe did not shy away from sharing that The Chi season 8 will include deaths that may surprise fans. She explained that these choices were not made just for shock value but because they fit naturally into the story the writers wanted to tell.

According to her, the deaths will feel “earned” and will show the real struggles faced by communities like the South Side.

The Chi has always been praised for not avoiding tough subjects. From gun violence to political power struggles, the show reflects real-life issues.

Waithe mentioned that the upcoming deaths will carry weight and purpose, leaving lasting effects on the remaining characters. For viewers who have followed the series closely, these moments are expected to be emotional and thought-provoking.

The Chi season 8 will show growth and big changes for key characters

Apart from the darker storylines, season 8 will also highlight how the main characters are evolving. Waithe pointed out that the new episodes will show people stepping into new phases of their lives. Some will rise to leadership roles, others will face personal struggles, and a few will try to leave their past behind.

Change has always been part of The Chi’s story, and this season will emphasize that even more. Fans will see characters making choices that redefine who they are and what they stand for.

This sense of growth will make the season feel different, showing how far the characters have come since the very beginning of the show.

The Chi continues to balance drama with heart and community

While the news of deaths and big changes may sound heavy, Waithe assured that The Chi will continue to balance these storylines with moments of hope and community.

The show has never been only about tragedy. At its core, it has always been about people coming together, whether through family bonds, friendships, or the strength of community support.

The Chi season 8 will keep this balance alive. Viewers can expect emotional challenges but also moments that celebrate resilience, love, and survival. This combination has been one of the reasons why the show remains popular, and why fans connect deeply with the characters and their stories.

As season 8 approaches, The Chi is expected to bring major changes to its storyline. With creator Lena Waithe hinting at character deaths and shifts in direction, the upcoming episodes will continue to explore life on Chicago’s South Side. Viewers can look out for new developments while following the challenges and growth of the characters when the season airs.

