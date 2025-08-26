The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will battles guilt over a forgotten night, Hope faces Liam’s plea, and Ridge seals a pact with Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, August 26, 2025, teases an episode that is full of emotional showdowns and life-altering decisions. Will Spencer tries to deal with the consequences of his excessive drinking at the promotion party. He is not sure whom he actually slept with and is burdened by guilt about what he feels was a betrayal of Electra Forrester.

As Katie Logan chimes in to reassure her son, Will continues to seek answers. He is set on discovering the truth despite her urging that he drop it. In the meantime, Liam Spencer makes a passionate appeal to Hope Logan, asking for a romantic reconciliation now that his life is stabilizing.

However, Hope stands firm in her commitment to Carter Walton and refuses to make any decision that threatens her future with him. Elsewhere, Carter looks ahead to his wedding and makes a pact with Ridge Forrester, who puts all his apprehensions aside and agrees to stand by his friend. Viewers can expect tension, heartache, and difficult choices in this dramatic installment.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Will Spencer battles guilt

Will Spencer continues to struggle with the events of his promotion party, where he believes he slept with Electra Forrester. When he questioned Electra, she denied any encounter, and Will was left shaken. He also asked Lainey if she might have been the mystery woman, but she assured him that she spent her night with Zende Forrester Dominguez.

With no explanations, Will thinks he cheated on Electra. The guilt makes him question who was actually with him that night. He is set on finding out the truth, no matter the mixed signals surrounding the situation.

Katie Logan reassures her son

Katie Logan notices her son’s distress and encourages him to share what has been weighing on him. When Will finally confesses, Katie listens carefully and assures him that he was not at fault. She emphasizes that he was drunk, vulnerable, and taken advantage of, so he should not carry the blame.

Katie advises Will to put the incident out of his mind and move forward without guilt, suggesting that Electra does not need to know about it. Even after Katie's encouragement and persuasion, Will finds it difficult to let go of the incidents and keeps thinking about the unresolved questions.

Liam Spencer pleads with Hope

In this episode, Liam Spencer comes to Hope Logan and asks her to get back with him and rebuild their family. With the health scare behind him, Liam feels he knows what he really wants. He informs Hope that she and Beth are what's important to him, and he needs another chance in their relationship.

But Hope staunchly denies his request, pointing out that even though they will forever be linked by Beth, she is committed to Carter Walton. Hope insists she cannot deceive Carter's trust, although Liam is still determined to pursue the potential for a reconciliation.

Ridge Forrester and Carter Walton’s agreement

As Carter Walton prepares to get married soon, he invites Ridge Forrester to be his best man. Ridge has complained about Carter jumping into marriage, but even with this, he agrees to be his best man. The two friends form an understanding that their friendship will always be a priority, despite whatever is happening in their personal lives.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.