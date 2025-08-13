The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge returns to LA torn between Brooke and Taylor, but will his kiss in Italy ruin his wedding plans?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, show Brooke Logan, Ridge Forrester, and Eric Forrester returning from Naples to an emotional welcome in Los Angeles. During the trip to Italy, Brooke survives a near-death fall from Nick’s boat, with Ridge leaping into action to save her.

His heroic actions win him accolades from family, but the encounter also reawakens unresolved feelings between him and Brooke, even as he is engaged to Taylor Hayes. Now, Ridge is torn between his vow to Taylor and the attraction to Brooke, fueled by their kiss in Italy. Taylor, meanwhile, holds on to her refusal to let him go, insisting on keeping their wedding on schedule.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Brooke, Ridge, and Eric’s return to Los Angeles

Brooke Logan, Ridge Forrester, and Eric Forrester come back to Los Angeles from Naples and reunite with Donna Logan and Katie Logan at Forrester Creations. The family breathes a sigh of relief after Brooke's recent experience in Italy, where she plunged from Nick Marone's boat and came close to drowning. Ridge's prompt action and CPR did save her life, and she is thankful to him.

The incident makes Eric wish that Ridge would realize how much he is going to lose. Brooke makes no secret of her admiration for Ridge for what he did, and Donna and Katie thank him for saving her, with the beginning of their journey back home.

Ridge’s emotional conflict between Brooke and Taylor

Even though Ridge is promised to Taylor Hayes, his kiss with Brooke recently in Italy bothers him.

The vacation stirred up memories and feelings that Ridge cannot shake off. While he is still committed to his vow to Taylor, he finds himself torn about his destiny.

Ridge's love for Brooke cannot be denied, but ending his engagement would hurt Taylor.

This inner conflict is realized as he attempts to adjust back to life in Los Angeles while keeping his distance from Brooke.

Taylor’s determination to keep Ridge

Taylor is quick to reattach herself to Ridge upon his return and feels there is a hidden change in him. Even after she hears ominous information about Ridge's rescue of Brooke, Taylor ignores the signs of trouble. She is adamant about not taking off her engagement ring and not calling off their wedding plans. Taylor is firm in her conviction that Brooke does not have a future with Ridge, ensuring she would never let Brooke get in their way.

Hope’s relief and family updates

Hope Logan voices her relief that Brooke is safely back from Italy. Their reunion presents the chance for Brooke to give Hope an update on her life in Naples and her encounters with Nick and Ridge.

As a result, Hope can offer the latest on what is happening happening in her own life, such as the issues surrounding Liam Spencer. The mother-daughter discussion highlights the extended family dynamic as everyone deals with the events that transpired overseas.

Luna’s troubling recovery

In the meantime, Luna Nozawa awakens after her own recent experience. Even though she pretends not to know what she did to Steffy Forrester Finnegan, Luna's fixation on Will Spencer continues.

Her actions indicate that the threat to those around her is by no means over, and concern must be raised regarding the safety of the Forrester and Spencer clans in the coming days. Her unresolved fixation indicates that more schemes or face-offs will soon place others in harm's way.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.