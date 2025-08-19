The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna revels in her scheme’s chaos while shocking revelations shake up the Forrester world

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 19, 2025, reveal a night filled with secrets, disguises, and dangerous choices. After being left alone by Li Finnegan, Luna Nozawa takes matters into her own hands.

Instead of staying hidden, she sneaks out in disguise and heads straight for Will Spencer’s promotion party, where she blends in as a bartender.

Luna quickly sets a plan into motion by slipping potent alcohol into Will’s vodka sodas, ensuring he becomes intoxicated.

Meanwhile, Electra Forrester goes to the party without knowing that Luna is gunning for her relationship. At home, Li panics when she sees that Luna is missing and calls Sheila Sharpe frantically, who knows where Luna could be heading.

At the party, as it gets out of hand, Will risks making an error, and Luna observes with wicked glee as her plan starts to work.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Li Finnegan’s panic

Li Finnegan thought she could trust Luna to remain in the medical suite while she stepped out, but she is in for a shock.

When Li returns and finds Luna gone, fear quickly takes over. Having worked so hard to keep Luna’s survival a secret, Li realizes everything is now at risk.

Panicked, she immediately reaches out to Sheila Sharpe to see if Luna might be with her. Once Sheila confirms she has not seen Luna, Li’s panic intensifies, knowing that Luna’s disappearance could expose the truth and lead to chaos for the entire family.

Sheila Sharpe’s realization

When Li calls Sheila in a frenzy, hoping Luna might be at her place, Sheila is unsettled by the news. Although she has no idea where Luna actually is, Sheila instantly senses the young woman has gone somewhere she should not.

Sheila recalls overhearing Katie’s party plans for Will Spencer, leaving her with the suspicion that Luna could be headed there. Realizing Luna’s instability and her fixation on Will, Sheila knows this could end in disaster.

Luna disguises herself as a bartender

Meanwhile, Luna already snuck into Will's celebration party in disguise. Disguised as a new employee assisting for the evening, she wears a wig, spectacles, and an Il Giardino uniform. This way, she can move around unseen and soon becomes a bartender.

The other waiter advises Luna to throw away a bottle of lethal 180-proof liquor, which could be easily confused with vodka, but Luna heeds no warning. Instead, she goes out of her way to intentionally use the strong liquor to spike Will's vodka sodas, making him more and more drunk with each beverage.

Will Spencer’s growing intoxication

As the celebration continues, Will Spencer enjoys himself but unknowingly drinks heavily spiked vodka sodas. With each one, he grows more intoxicated and starts to loosen up, talking openly about his desire for Electra Forrester.

The mood of the party shifts as Will’s behavior is affected by the strong alcohol.

While Electra remains unaware of what is happening, Luna watches from nearby, satisfied that her plan is working. The situation sets the stage for Will to make a serious mistake, one that could damage his relationship and reputation in ways he cannot anticipate.

Luna’s satisfaction and next move

Luna quietly mutters to herself that it is Will’s “lucky night,” showing her satisfaction with how her scheme is unfolding. Her actions are meant to create trouble for Will and Electra, and she seems determined to sabotage their relationship.

As Li and Sheila panic from afar, Luna’s malicious grin reveals her full intent. The fallout from this night is poised to create far-reaching consequences for multiple families.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.