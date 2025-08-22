The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna deceives Li and Sheila while Will pieces together a mystery

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (August 22, 2025) brings lies, confusion, and a struggle to uncover the truth. Luna Nozawa returns after sneaking out, forcing her to face the fury of Li Finnegan and Sheila Carter Sharpe, who are both livid over her reckless actions.

While Luna scrambles to cover her tracks with yet another lie, her behavior raises more doubts about what she has really been up to. Meanwhile, Will Spencer wakes up confused and disoriented after a night of heavy drinking.

With fragmented memories and puzzling clues, like a text from Electra that does not quite match what he recalls, Will struggles to piece together what actually happened. As Li and Sheila push Luna to focus on her future and Will attempts to solve the mystery of the night before, the fallout from Luna’s schemes threatens to spiral into greater chaos.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for August 22, 2025

Luna faces Li and Sheila’s wrath

After sneaking out without permission, Luna returns to Li’s care, only to be confronted by both Li and Sheila. The two women, usually at odds, unite in frustration over Luna’s reckless behavior. They demand answers about where she has been, but Luna evades the truth, unwilling to admit she manipulated Will at his party.

Instead, she offers an excuse about taking a walk, though Li finds her absence suspiciously long. While Sheila and Li push her to stay focused on her future and possible legal steps, neither is convinced that Luna is being completely honest.

Sheila’s lingering suspicion

Although Luna insists she was simply clearing her head, Sheila is not satisfied with her explanation. She had already suspected Luna might try to involve herself with Will, and Sheila’s doubts grow stronger. She continues pressing her granddaughter for clarity. She is uneasy about Luna’s cryptic hints regarding a bigger plan.

Sheila warns Luna to stop disappearing and lying, but Luna refuses to reveal the truth. This causes Sheila to fear that Luna is getting into more risky plans, ones that will get out of control and reveal their secret of her survival to the people of Los Angeles.

Will wakes up in confusion

Meanwhile, Will wakes up at Deacon’s place with a pounding hangover and disjointed memories of the night before. Still groggy, he struggles to make sense of what happened after his promotion party. Flashes of being with “Electra” leave him puzzled, especially when he notices a discarded mask.

Will is baffled as to why Electra would have left so suddenly if they shared the intimate encounter he remembers. This confusion deepens when he receives a text message from Electra about looking forward to tomorrow night, a sentiment that does not line up with his hazy recollection of events.

Electra’s text raises questions

Electra’s upbeat message about seeing Will soon only adds to his uncertainty. From Will’s perspective, it does not match the supposed encounter they had. He considers the possibility that it was all a dream, because he knows he was too drunk to make sense of reality.

Deacon supports this conclusion, assuring Will that nobody entered the room while he was sleeping. Still, Will cannot shake the unsettling feeling that something is missing. As he continues replaying the night in his mind, the pieces refuse to fit together, leaving him with a mystery he cannot yet solve.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.