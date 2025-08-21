The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon breaks his promise at Il Giardino as Luna advances her secret plot

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 21, 2025, tease a night of chaos at Il Giardino that quickly spins out of control. Will Spencer’s celebration unravels when his drinking gets out of hand, forcing Deacon Sharpe to step in despite his promise to keep the party running smoothly.

Instead of winding down, the night takes a turn as Luna Nozawa seizes her opportunity to advance a disturbing scheme.

Disguised with Electra Forrester’s mask, Luna positions herself to get exactly what she has been dreaming of, regardless of Will’s condition or consent.

Meanwhile, Electra makes a different choice, removing herself from temptation and avoiding complications. She is unaware that Luna has stepped into her place.

With Steffy Forrester also reeling from the bombshell about Hope and Finn, the fallout from this night is set to shake multiple lives.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 21, 2025

Will Spencer’s drunken spiral

Will Spencer’s celebration at Il Giardino takes a troubling turn when his drinking gets out of hand. Deacon Sharpe notices that Will is far too intoxicated to continue partying or even make it home safely. Stepping in, Deacon escorts Will upstairs to an extra room so he can sleep it off.

Although Deacon intends to keep the situation under control, Will’s vulnerable state leaves him unaware of the danger about to unfold.

Will fixates on Electra's sudden absence and clings to the memory of her distinctive mask, setting the stage for confusion.

Luna Nozawa’s disguise

Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa takes advantage of the chaos and secretly swipes Electra Forrester’s mask. Using the disguise, Luna sneaks into the room where Will has passed out.

Since Will is disoriented, he mistakes Luna for Electra, assuming she has returned to spend the night with him.

For Luna, this is an opportunity to fulfill her long-standing obsession with Will, but it is built on deception and false pretenses.

Her actions will create significant fallout once Will realizes the truth about what happened during the night.

Electra Forrester’s choice

While Luna positions herself to carry out her scheme, Electra Forrester makes a different decision. After noticing Will’s growing intoxication at the party, Electra removes herself from the situation, choosing to leave before anything escalates.

She later crosses paths with Ivy Forrester, who is surprised to learn that she ended the night early.

For Electra, waiting longer to begin her relationship with Will feels like the responsible path, but her absence inadvertently gives Luna the perfect chance to advance her plot.

Li Finnegan’s nger

Back at the medical suite, Luna faces consequences when she returns home. Li Finnegan, who placed her trust in Luna, is disappointed and furious over her betrayal. Li has risked a great deal in standing by Luna, just as Bill Spencer did.

Luna may attempt to come up with a creative cover story, but Li’s disappointment and anger signal major trouble ahead.

Sheila Carter’s awareness

Although Li might remain partly in the dark, Sheila Carter is not so easily fooled. Sheila knows Luna’s movements from the night before and is ready to confront her privately.

This puts Luna in a precarious position, as Sheila could expose her deception at any time.

Sheila also begins to question whether Deacon is right about Luna being beyond help.

However, with everyone else convinced that Luna is dead, Sheila finds herself trapped in a dangerous bind, unable to reveal what she knows without jeopardizing her own position.

Steffy Forrester confronts Hope

Elsewhere, Steffy Forrester is stunned by Finn's admission that Hope Logan kissed him at the party. Steffy's worst nightmares are realized regarding Hope's motives, and she is both hurt and angry.

Finn maintains the kiss was unwanted, but Steffy has trouble believing that such a betrayal is even possible.

Following the processing of the information, Steffy confronts Hope in person. With her marriage on the line, Steffy has to determine how to deal with Hope's behavior in the future.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.