The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon breaks his own rule with Will as Luna advances her devious plan

The Bold and the Beautiful, Wednesday, August 20, 2025, spoilers hint at a night of confusion at Il Giardino as Will Spencer's celebration party takes a disturbing direction. Still working undercover as a waitress, Luna Nozawa continues to lace Will's drinks with a highly potent liquor, pushing him further towards a wild rollercoaster.

As Electra Forrester becomes aware that her boyfriend's behavior is deteriorating, Will dismisses her worries and assures her that he is just having a good time. Deacon Sharpe intervenes after he sees the situation spiraling out of control, but his intervention might not be sufficient to prevent the harm already on its way.

Meanwhile, Sheila Carter is also in hot pursuit, firmly believing that Luna is alive and focused on finding her. As Luna pushes forward with her manipulative scheme, her actions threaten to create consequences for Will and Electra’s young romance.

Will Spencer’s spiraling behavior

At Il Giardino, Will Spencer is still celebrating his recent promotion, but his evening quickly goes awry. Unaware, Luna Nozawa is adulterating his vodka sodas with a far more potent drink, rendering him much more drunk than he knows.

As Will thinks he is just having a good time, his wild behavior picks up momentum all night long. Electra Forrester grows more and more distressed as she watches her boyfriend go wild, but Will fights off her efforts to bring him under control. When he will not let up, tension builds at the party, ratcheting up the stakes for what is next.

Deacon Sharpe steps in

As Will’s conduct spirals, Deacon Sharpe recognizes that the situation cannot be ignored. Concerned about the young man’s well-being, Deacon decides to intervene. The restaurant owner is expected to cut Will off from any more drinks, despite the risk of causing a scene.

Deacon’s protective instincts put him in the middle of the drama, as he takes action to stop the night from getting out of control. However, the damage from Luna’s interference may already be done, leaving Deacon facing a difficult challenge in maintaining order at the celebration.

Luna Nozawa’s devious strategy

Disguised as a waitress, Luna remains focused on advancing her plan to disrupt Will and Electra’s relationship. After sneaking into the party, she ensures Will becomes progressively more intoxicated by secretly swapping his orders. Luna has hinted that this could be Will’s “lucky night,” suggesting her scheme will soon reach its climax.

With Will impaired, Luna intends to manipulate the situation in her favor.

Sheila Carter’s search

Meanwhile, Sheila Carter begins her own hunt for Luna. Having overheard details about Will’s promotion party, Sheila suspects that her granddaughter may be present. Although Luna is currently disguised, Sheila’s sharp instincts make her one of the few people who could potentially recognize her.

Even so, Luna continues to operate under the radar for now, carrying out her plan without immediate interference.

Trouble ahead for Will and Electra

The culmination of these events points toward serious consequences for Will and Electra’s relationship. As Luna moves forward with her scheme, Will’s impaired state could lead to choices he later regrets. With Electra already uneasy over his behavior, misunderstandings and potential betrayals may follow.

The fallout from the night is set to create lasting complications for the young couple, leaving their future in jeopardy.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful ​​​​​​on CBS and Paramount+.