The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke rejects Nick’s proposal as Electra makes a bold move and Taylor grows wary of Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Custom cover edited by PrimeTimer, original image via Instagram/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 14, 2025, hint at significant developments in several ongoing storylines. In Los Angeles, Brooke says no to Nick’s proposal. She decides she is not ready to give up her current life and move away to start anything fresh with him.

Meanwhile, Electra surprises Will with a major relationship update, revealing she is ready to take their romance to the next level despite recent personal struggles.

Elsewhere, Taylor becomes uneasy about Ridge’s connection to Brooke following their time together in Italy, questioning how it might impact her own future with him.

Brooke rejects Nick’s proposal

At Forrester Creations, Nick Marone tells Brooke Logan he still wants a future with her and is ready to marry if she’ll agree. Brooke is touched by the gesture but says her life is in Los Angeles.

She does not want to leave everything behind to start over somewhere else. In the end, she turns down Nick’s proposal and gives the ring back. They say their goodbyes, closing the door on rekindling their romance.

Electra decides to move forward with Will

Electra Forrester thinks about how patient and understanding Will Spencer has been in their time together. She opened up to him about the Remy Pryce deepfake scandal, and he took it well. Knowing how it affected her comfort in their relationship, she now decides she is ready to take the next step.

She tells Will that she feels ready for more intimacy. She even insists that the choice is completely hers. Will is careful, making sure she does not feel pressured, but accepts what she says. They plan a special evening to take their relationship forward.

Taylor’s growing concerns about Ridge

Taylor Hayes feels uncomfortable about Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan's connection. They have a long history, and their time together in Naples could have brought back memories. Even while trying to focus on her upcoming wedding, she senses that Ridge is still conflicted.

She wonders how much the trip to Italy has affected his feelings. He even saved Brooke’s life there. Taylor still hopes to marry Ridge, but her doubts keep growing. She worries his bond with Brooke could put their future at risk.

Ridge struggles with his emotions

Ridge Forrester finds himself torn between two important relationships. His engagement to Taylor is moving forward, but his experiences with Brooke in Italy have stirred unresolved feelings. Ridge’s hesitation about wedding plans and leaving most decisions up to Taylor signals his uncertainty.

Even as Taylor remains committed, Ridge’s internal struggle is clear. The incident in Naples, where he rescued Brooke, has reignited their bond, creating tension that could influence his choices moving forward. This inner conflict sets the stage for possible complications in both his romantic and personal life.

Luna’s potential disruption

While Luna Nozawa remains in recovery, she overhears Li Finnegan speaking to Sheila Carter Sharpe about reducing her morphine. Alone with her thoughts, Luna fantasizes about Will once again. Although Li believes there is no risk of escape, Luna’s mental state suggests she could cause trouble if given the chance.

Given her past actions and current mindset, Luna’s presence looms as a potential obstacle to the couple’s relationship.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.