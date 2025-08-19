"Take from it what you will" - Jillian Michaels responds to Netflix allegations in Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

Jillian Michaels attends PETA's 35th Anniversary Party at Hollywood Palladium (Image via Getty)

Jillian Michaels addressed the claims presented in Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser on Netflix, providing documentation and clarifications regarding her time on the NBC reality series. Michaels posted a series of screenshots on Instagram on August 19, 2025, stating:

"Wild how some folks still lie like it's 1985 before texts and email were a thing. And, the last image is my second to last text ever to Bob Harper. Take from it what you will."

The posts aimed to counter allegations that she "ignored" Bob Harper after his 2017 heart attack, mismanaged contestant nutrition, or made inappropriate comments to participants. Her response included text messages, emails, and statements from production personnel to support her position.

Jillian Michaels speaks out against Netflix's Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser claims

Bob Harper correspondence

The documentary suggested that Michaels did not have any communication with Bob Harper following his heart attack. Michaels shared a screenshot on Instagram showing a text message to Harper from 2014, along with captions that suggested the email thread contained a message to Bob Harper, the producers of The Biggest Loser, and Sandy Krum, who remained on set and relayed information regarding which supplements, such as "fat burners" or caffeine pills, should be given to the contestants.

Additionally, she posted a screenshot of emails demonstrating her involvement in communications regarding show operations and production matters, highlighting her active engagement in ongoing correspondence. Her Instagram posts emphasized the approval and knowledge of caffeine-based supplements by production staff, noting,

"Dr. Huizenga did approve caffeine pills on many seasons of Biggest Loser. Bob Harper not only knew about the caffeine pills the 'stackers fat burner' were actually his suggestion."

Allegations of misconduct with contestants

Michaels also addressed claims that she made comments for personal gain and restricted contestants' caloric intake. She posted a screenshot countering the claim that she said to a contestant, clarifying that both parties were wearing microphones at the time, which would have captured the statement if it had occurred.

Two executive producers provided written confirmation that such a comment was never made. Regarding calorie restrictions, Michaels provided a screenshot of an email where she told a contestant to eat 1,600 calories a day during holiday breaks. The post included additional emails with producers and medical staff that emphasized the priority of maintaining contestant nutrition and access to fresh food:

"Additionally, the two other emails posted here are standard communications with the show’s producers and medical staff, emphasizing the ongoing priority of ensuring contestants were adequately nourished and the need to provide a steady supply of fresh food in the BL house to guarantee ready access to calories."

What NBC allegedly told Michaels

Michaels addressed allegations regarding contestant Rachel Frederickson, clarifying that she was not personally working with Frederickson and had expressed concerns over her health to NBC. Michaels posted a screenshot of an email from Paul Telegdy, then Chairman of NBC Entertainment, who cautioned Michaels that if she did not publicly support Frederickson's appearance at the Season 15 finale, NBC would take legal action against her.

She stepped down from The Biggest Loser shortly after this. In her post, Michaels stated that she "never once" had the chance to work directly with Rachel Frederickson and mentioned that she had expressed concerns both publicly and directly to NBC regarding contestant health, particularly Rachel’s state at the Season 15 finale.

Stay tuned for more updates.