Superman: Legacy global box office crosses $600 million, becoming the top performing superhero movie of 2025 so far

Superman: Legacy has reached quite the accomplishment at the global box office. As it sits today, it has officially crossed the $600 million threshold, making it the first superhero movie of 2025 to hit that mark. The film's success highlights that the character of Superman has been an audience draw for decades since his first appearance on screen.

This film is part of James Gunn's vision of a new chapter in DC films and has been monitored very closely by fans and industry insiders alike. With numbers looking good in both the domestic and international box office, Superman: Legacy stands distinguishably as the highest performing superhero release since the beginning of 2025.

Reaching $600 million at the worldwide box office places Superman: Legacy in a leading position for 2025 superhero films. It not only shows the lasting popularity of the character but also proves that audiences remain invested in comic book stories when they are presented in fresh ways.

The film’s box office success also gives DC Studios a strong start for its new lineup of connected films and series. For fans, this achievement is another sign that Superman remains one of the most recognizable and reliable heroes on screen.

Strong international numbers boost Superman: Legacy’s performance

While the film has done well in the United States, much of its total comes from strong international ticket sales. Countries across Europe, Asia, and Latin America have contributed significantly to the global total, showing Superman’s broad appeal across different audiences.

The combination of global reach and a familiar hero has helped Superman: Legacy maintain steady ticket sales since its release.

What this milestone means for DC Studios and fans

Exceeding $600 million, this is not only a financial victory, but also an important milestone for DC Studios. The film's successful box office run could create some momentum for the studio's future projects. Meanwhile, for audiences it is simply another reminder of Superman's iconic status as the centerpiece of the superhero mythos.

Now that Superman: Legacy holds the title of the highest grossing superhero movie of 2025 so far, all eyes will be on how long it can hold the title as some big releases drop later in the year.