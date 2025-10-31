SpaceX considers streamlined approach to speed up Artemis 3 launch and deliver Astronauts to the Moon sooner

Polaris Dawn Falcon 9 rocket sits on Launch Complex 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center (Image via Getty)

SpaceX is exploring a streamlined approach to accelerate the Artemis 3 mission and return astronauts to the Moon sooner, according to a company update titled “To the Moon and Beyond” posted on October 30, 2025.

The company is evaluating a simplified mission architecture designed to enhance crew safety and expedite timelines, which could impact the current mission plan.

NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy had recently signaled a review of the Artemis 3 lunar landing contract, citing delays in Starship’s development, according to Space.com.

SpaceX holds a fixed-price contract to provide the lunar lander for Artemis 3 and is testing the vehicle and supporting systems to meet the milestones required for crewed lunar operations.

Starship development and capabilities

SpaceX is developing the Starship system along two paths: the core Starship vehicle and the Artemis-specific lander configuration.

The October 30 blog post notes, “Starship provides unmatched capability to explore the moon, thanks to its large size and ability to refill propellant in space.”

Each Starship has a pressurized habitable volume of more than 600 cubic meters, with dual airlocks for lunar surface operations.

According to the blog post, cargo variants can deliver up to 100 metric tons to the lunar surface, including rovers, habitats and other infrastructure.

In addition to vehicle design, SpaceX has invested in infrastructure, producing more than three dozen Starships and over 600 Raptor engines.

The company has completed 11 Starship-only flight tests and 11 integrated flights with the Super Heavy booster. Testing has included in-space propellant transfer, engine relights, and controlled reentries to validate lunar mission capabilities.

SpaceX emphasized that its fixed-price contract ensures progress-based payments, stating that American taxpayers “are not on the hook for increased SpaceX costs.”

Artemis Lander milestones

The Artemis-specific Starship lander has achieved 49 contract milestones, including tests for micrometeoroid and space debris shielding, life support systems and thermal control.

SpaceX conducted landing leg drop tests on simulated lunar regolith and Raptor engine throttle tests to replicate lunar descent conditions.

According to the blog post, docking adapter systems have been qualified to link Orion and Starship in orbit, while cabin systems have undergone tests for environmental control, air distribution and sanitation.

The company also tested landing software, radar systems, and navigation sensors to ensure precise lunar descents.

Ground segment communication systems, medical systems, and propellant transfer testbeds were activated to simulate integrated lunar operations. SpaceX noted,

“Since the contract was awarded, we have been consistently responsive to NASA as requirements for Artemis 3 have changed and have shared ideas on how to simplify the mission to align with national priorities.”

Next steps for Artemis 3

Future milestones include a long-duration flight test and an in-space propellant transfer demonstration, scheduled for 2026. These tests will validate Starship’s ability to refuel in orbit and complete the lunar mission architecture.

The mission plan currently calls for astronauts to launch on a NASA Space Launch System rocket, rendezvous with the Starship lander in lunar orbit, and transfer to Starship for descent and return.

Posted on his X/Twitter account on October 20, 2025, Elon Musk indicated that Starship may eventually perform the full lunar mission, stating,

“They won’t. SpaceX is moving like lightning compared to the rest of the space industry. Moreover, Starship will end up doing the whole Moon mission. Mark my words."

SpaceX stated on the blog post that the simplified architecture under review could enable a faster lunar return while maintaining safety standards.

The company continues to advance both the core Starship system and the lunar lander path in parallel, aiming to support NASA’s objective of establishing a sustainable presence on the Moon rather than a temporary mission.

Stay tuned for more updates.