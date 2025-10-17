SNL Season 51 episode 3: Release timing for every region, host & guest and everything you need to know

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

After Amy Poehler’s hosting duties and Role Model, who set an electrifying performance on the stage in the second episode, SNL season 51 episode 3 is set to premiere on October 18, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

The third episode is going to be magical as Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter is arriving at Studio 8H, not just as a musical guest but also for hosting duties.

\Carpenter is set to pull off her double-duty role. This will be her hosting debut; however, she has appeared once on SNL as a musical guest. As fans await her SNL monologue, the teaser of the third episode has already teased that she will perform a sketch parody on “Sex and the City”, pretending to be Carrie Bradshaw.

The previous episode of SNL season 51 saw Amy Poehler making headlines for her comments on AI actress Tilly Norwood, making Hollywood realize that real talent is not what an AI-generated actress could ever do.

Now, what Sabrina is going to bring to the table is awaited to be seen this weekend, on October 18, 2025. But it's for sure that giggles, laughs and entertainment are never off the table when SNL drops its episode.

Host and Musical Guest: Sabrina Carpenter

Release date of SNL season 51 episode 3

SNL season 51 episode 3 is scheduled to air on October 18, 2025. The show airs live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. For viewers who want to stream the show digitally, it is available to watch on Peacock, the very next day, on Sunday.

The subscription cost for Peacock is $10.99/month (with ads), and its ad-free Premium Plus plan starts at $16.99/month. Annual subscription plans are available, too.

Release timings of SNL season 51 episode 3 for various regions are listed in the table below

Region Release date Time US (PT) October 18, 2025 8:30 p.m. US (ET) October 18, 2025 11:30 p.m. Japan (JST) October 19, 2025 12:30 p.m United Kingdom (BST) October 19, 2025 4:30 a.m. India (IST) October 19, 2025 9 a.m. New Zealand (NZST) October 19, 2025 4:30 p.m. Australia (AEST) October 19, 2025 1:30 p.m. South Africa (SAST) October 19, 2025 5:30 a.m.

Sabrina Carpenter is taking up double-duty role on SNL season 51 episode 3

According to Rolling Stone, Sabrina Carpenter made her appearance on the show in February during SNL's 50th special anniversary, where she teamed up with Paul Simon for singing ‘’Homeward Bound.’’ With that, along with Marcello Hernandez’s character Domingo and his brothers, played by Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny, Sabrina also acted in the comedy sketch.

Recently, Short n’ Sweet and Man’s Best Friend are the latest albums that have been added to Sabrina’s music list, and fans can expect to hear her when she performs as a musical guest. Last year, when she appeared, Jake Gyllenhaal was hosting the night, during which she performed her songs, including “Espresso,” “Nonsense” and “Feather.”

The new promo sees Sabrina, who pretends to be Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, saying, “New York is one big apple, and I’m taking my bite.” She interacts with SNL cast members like Sarah Sherman, Tommy Brennan and Marcello Hernández (whom she calls “Mr. Big”).

At the end, she sits at a laptop which was ‘’not even on’’ and says, “The woman wondered what she’d gotten herself into… Having won over the cast and crew, the only thing left to do was…” — but she doesn’t finish the sentence, teasing what’s to come on the show (just a perfect end to the promo like the finale of Sex and the City’s prequel show, And Just Like That…).