Seth Meyers revisits Saturday Night Live “I Wish It Would Rain” sketch with Emma Stone on his Late Night show

Emma Stone at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held (Image via Getty)

Seth Meyers revisited the 2013 Saturday Night Live digital short I Wish It Would Rain with Emma Stone during the October 30, 2025, episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The sketch also featured former SNL cast member Andy Samberg. Meyers showed a still image from the segment and discussed it with Stone.

They recalled specific details from the production, including Stone’s role and the audience reaction at the time.

Meyers and Stone mentioned when it aired and the time that had passed since, focusing on the context of their original participation.

Seth Meyers and Emma Stone reflect on the forgotten Saturday Night Live digital short “I Wish It Would Rain”

Revisiting a 2013 SNL sketch

During the conversation, Meyers introduced the sketch to the audience and described its place in Stone’s SNL history, calling it part of what he considered “Emma Stone canon,” according to People.

“But I think maybe less people think of it when they think of you," he addeed.

He then displayed a photo from the short, showing Stone, who was 36 at the time of the interview, and Andy Samberg in a scene where Stone wore a comically large prosthetic piece for her role.

Meyers acknowledged that the short had limited visibility within SNL’s digital sketches, saying it was not included in anyone’s “Top 200 digital shorts.”

He also mentioned that he often brings up the piece in conversation, referring to it by its title I Wish It Would Rain.

The sketch’s reception and context

Emma Stone said she had not heard about the digital short since it first aired, explaining that she had not come across the video again after its debut.

She also noted that it had been “about 15 years” since the sketch was made.

Meyers said the short did not have the response he expected.

“I love it so much... and everyone should watch it. It immediately doesn’t work,” he said.

He also recalled that he initially expected the sketch to reach the same level of recognition as Lazy Sunday, one of SNL’s most popular digital shorts.

Meyers explained that he thought it was going to work but that the audience response was silent, describing it as “crickets.”

Meyers added that Stone’s part in the short was not connected to how it was received, noting that she appeared later in the video.

Stone said she had only seen the short once when it originally aired and mentioned wanting to rewatch it. Meyers responded that perhaps it should remain “the once.”

Stone then told the audience that everyone could let it be “the once” or even “the not ever.”

The sketch and Stone’s SNL history

I Wish It Would Rain featured Samberg as a singer who wishes for rain and reflects on a relationship after being left by his girlfriend.

Stone appeared in the short as his assistant. The sketch was produced during Meyers’ tenure as head writer at Saturday Night Live in 2013.

Emma Stone is part of the SNL “Five-Timers Club,” having hosted the show for the fifth time in December 2023. In a 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show, she discussed the Five-Timers jacket presented to hosts who reach the milestone.

Stone explained that it was “strange” not being allowed to keep the Five-Timers Club jacket, saying that despite SNL being her favorite place, the jacket must be returned after the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.