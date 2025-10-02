Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Who threatened Eddie and why?

Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 4 picked up its plot after Jax’s father showed up at her doorstep out of nowhere, and a major revelation in Ozzie’s case that he had been se*ually abused in his childhood. The viewers were left on a major cliffhanger as to who the person was who did that to Ozzie. Well, that has now been revealed in the fourth episode of Reasonable Doubt season 3.

In Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 4, titled ‘’Friend or Foe,’’ it is revealed through the flashbacks towards the end of the episode that his agent and manager, Monica, is the one who se*ually abused Ozzie, taking advantage of his vulnerability since his childhood.

Also, Eddie, who had reentered Jax’s life, was threatened by Lewis when he tried to meet his grandkids.

The episode opens with Jax and Daniel arriving at Ozzie’s place to learn about how Ozzie got the drugs. His sister Kristin admitted that she was the one who gave the drugs to him as he was dealing with a lot of legal sh*t storm, but she also mentioned that she did not give him anything the day Wendy was killed.

Kristin gave the old number of Ozzie’s former drug supplier, Byron, who used to get him stuff years ago when he was not clean. Meanwhile, Bill visits Kendra’s place and informs her that he’s a second chair in Ozzie’s case.

Meanwhile, Lewis tries to navigate his responsibilities at work. The new joinee, Sam, who had lied about his C++ coding qualifications, is given a plan by Lewis to improve his skills, but the plan ultimately backfires on him. Cliff learns that Sam is not a superstar coder, and to save himself from getting fired, he pushes the blame onto Lewis.

He says,

‘’Lewis told me that I had to complete an indefinite additional training period without pay, as I am one of the only three Black men hired by the Development Department in its history.’’

Lewis threatened Eddie in Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 4

Naima and Spencer lashed out at their parents once they learned that Toni was pregnant with Lewis’s baby. Lewis and Jax decided that it's time for them to tell them about Eddie, too. It was because if the kids found out about it on their own, it would create more problems within their family.

But before they could get any chance to talk to them about the same, Eddie showed up at their house when the kids were with Mama Lu. The kids had only heard about their grandfather from their mother, who said that he had left her during her childhood and never looked back again.

Eddie noticed that the kids had been upset about something with their parents, but somehow he lifted their mood, and both Naima and Spencer started to act normally at home. It surprised Lewis and Jax. Jax shared with him that Eddie showed up when the kids were with Mama Lu and asked him to let things go, as Eddie's words changed the kids’ minds.

But it bothered Lewis, as the guy who ruined his wife’s childhood is now showing up at his door to meet his kids. He goes to confront Eddie about the same, leading to a heated argument between the two.

Lewis says,

‘’You talking to my kids about my business in my house.’’

There’s a tension between the two, and what unexpected turns their relationship will take will be revealed further in the upcoming episodes.

Jax comes up with a plan to disclose Ozzie’s abuse in front of the world

With no options left to save Ozzie in Wendy’s murder, Jax comes up with a theory. She says,

‘’Though I’ll say the drugs and abuse feel parallel. So, not only he is innocent in this random crime gone wrong, but also we can portray him as a broken man who was forced into a life of drug and sexual abuse as a child. Then, after years of searching, he finally found someone who not only helped him get clean but also was committed to spending the rest of her life with him. Now, she’s dead.’’

They decided to shine the light on the person who abused Ozzie by introducing another suspect with a possible motive for killing Wendy.

Along with that, Jax is trying to prove that while Wendy was at the cabin, she got targeted by a drifter, the person who is linked to a string of robberies in that area. She believes that during the course of an attempted robbery at the cabin, ‘’Wendy was killed with a gun owned by Ozzie.’’

She continued,

‘’The assailant then fled the scene and discarded her phone and purse off the side of the 91 Freeway.’’

However, Ozzie was hesitant to open up about his traumatizing childhood past in front of the world, but Jax tells him that it's the only way left to get out of the case and prove that he is innocent.

Before letting the media know about it, Ozzie meets his parents to talk about he same. He said,

‘’Well, it was a long time ago, when I was on My Cousins and Them. I was abused. Se*ually.’’

They asked him the person’s name who did that to him, but he chose not to reveal it. However, he accidentally revealed that the person was ‘’she’’ and later in the episode, Daniel, who breaks into Ozzie’s place, learned through his journal that Monica is the one behind the se*ual abuse.

The context in his journal reads: