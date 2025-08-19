Pokémon Concierge Season 2: Release date, cast, plot and more

Pokemon Concierge Season 2

Pokémon Concierge Season 2 is an upcoming animated series directed by Iku Ogawa and produced by Dwarf Studios. It is set to release on September 4, 2025, as confirmed by Netflix.

The much-anticipated season 2 will once again teleport fans to the wonder Pokémon Resort. The unique writing and animation style of the Pokémon verse will come to life this fall.

This season will consist of four episodes. Fans can expect the arrival of new characters and some new Pokémon.

Pokémon Concierge season 2 - Release date and episodes

The new season is set to exclusively premiere on Netflix this September. Netflix has confirmed the release date as September 4, 2025.

Just like the first season, this season will also feature a collection of four episodes, each ranging from 14 to 20 minutes in length. Even though the show offers limited episodes, The Pokémon Company makes sure that the fans get a good experience and a great storyline with emotional depth through these four episodes.

Pokémon Concierge season 2 - Cast and Characters

Pokémon Concierge returns with the same cast of voice artists. The main characters of the first season remain the same. Haru’s story in the Pokémon Resort continues with more adventures in Season 2. Haru is voiced by Non (Japanese) and Karen Fukuhara (English), Alisa is voiced by Fairouz Ai (Japanese) and Imani Hakim (English), Tyler is voiced by Eita Okuno (Japanese) and Josh Keaton (English), Ms. Watanabe is voiced by Yoshiko Takemura (Japanese) and Lori Alan (English).

​The returning cast also includes some new characters, which widens the storylines and adds character depth. In particular, Haru’s ex-boyfriend Kent will be seen in the new season. Kent is voiced by Jacob Bertrand in English. He will bring more drama and emotional tension to the peaceful life of Haru.

One more new character addition includes Dan, Tyler’s uncle, who is voiced by Craig Lee Thomas in English. He will arrive at the resort with his companion, Sealeo.

Pokémon Concierge Season 2 - Plot development

The viewers will get to see a much mature and wise version of Haru. As Haru finally understands her role as a concierge and takes charge of the responsibilities given to her, her character will focus on her personal development and self-discovery.

While things will move peacefully for Haru, a familiar face from the past will arrive to disrupt her sanity and bring emotional turmoil. Haru will be forced to face her past and seek closure to have a happy life moving forward.

Some new Pokémon will make their arrivals, including Sealeo, Shinx, Luxray, Arcanine, and Corphish. The show merges new Pokémon characters with human life, emotions, and experience to keep it relatable and maintain the deep connection with its audience.

