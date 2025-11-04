Physical: Asia - Meet Team Indonesia

Cast of Physical: Asia team Indonesia (Image via Instagram/@jeremiahlakhwani)

Physical: Asia has landed on Netflix. It brings together 48 elite athletes from eight nations: Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Turkey, Indonesia, Australia and the Philippines. This new spin-off of the hit Physical: 100 franchise pits country against country.

Team Indonesia brings energy, spirit, and diversity to Physical: Asia.

The six-member squad comprises athletes from various sports, including bodybuilding, basketball, swimming, martial arts and extreme sports.

Leading the team is I Gede “Igedz” Dharma Susila, a well-known bodybuilding champion with several national titles to his name.

Along with the above, there is Maria Selena Nurcahya, who is a beauty queen, a professional basketball player and a TV star.

The squad is also comprised of Glenn Victor Sutanto, an Olympic swimmer; Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, a former badminton world champion; Fina Phillipe, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete and Jeremiah Lakhwani, an extreme sports personality.

I Gede "Igedz" Dharma Susila: A bodybuilding icon and Mr Indonesia 2018, Igedz leads the team with raw power and discipline.







Marcus Fernaldi Gideon: A badminton player, Marcus, who is now a former world-class men's doubles player, was once in the first place in the world rankings.







Glenn Victor Sutanto: An Olympic swimmer and a former one who has continuously represented Indonesia in international swimming competitions.







Maria Selena Nurcahya : The 2011 Miss Indonesia, is also a professional basketball player.







Fina Phillipe: A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner and a TV star who is noted for her adventurous spirit and is a martial artist.







Jeremiah Lakhwani: An athlete with a varied portfolio who dabbles in extreme sports in addition to fitness-oriented media.





Physical: Asia – The ultimate test of strength and teamwork







The series debuted on October 28, 2025, providing instant access to the first four episodes, with subsequent weekly releases.

Every squad, consisting of six people, goes through extremely brutal and high-stakes physical challenges that put their strength, cooperation, strategy and stamina to the test.

The 1 billion Korean won (approximately USD 700,000) grand prize further intensifies the rivalry among the contestants.

The next episode of the action series is not far off, as Episodes 5 and 6 will be available on November 4, 2025, and subsequent episodes will be released weekly thereafter.

The show is released weekly, every Tuesday.

