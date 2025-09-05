Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3 ending explained: What does Chris’s alternate reality say about his true nature?

Peacemaker season 2 episode 3 picks up its plot after Chris gets to learn about his doppelganger in the alternate universe. After being pushed away from Harcourt, he gets drunk and texts Harcourt 2 (who is in the other world) and later finds himself in another dimensional portal altogether.

The other world is completely different for him. It’s a space where his brother, Keith (David Denman), and his father are alive. There, he even finds Emilia Harcourt and tries to pursue a relationship with her, which he failed to do in his world.

Well, what does Chris ever really want? A better world and a heroic status! And that's what he got over there.

Peacemaker liked this other world a lot, mainly because people there see him as a hero. Strangers take pictures of him on the street, and even the police don’t stop him when he helps protect people from an attack.

His dream of finally becoming a real hero seemed to be coming true, and his deep desire to be seen that way was finally happening, but all his happiness was built on shortcuts and lies.

Along with this, his personal and emotional journey is also being kept on a test where he eventually learns something about himself in this perfect world.

Is Chris turning into a better person in the alternate world?

In Peacemaker season 2 episode 3, titled "Another Rick Up My Sleeve," Chris Smith (John Cena) looks like a hero more than ever, as he kills a lot of bad guys.

But this time, instead of being judged, people cheer for him because he defeats the Sons of Liberty, a terrorist group.

In this world, even his violent and reckless actions are seen as heroic. But the truth is clear: no matter what he says about changing, Chris is naturally destructive. He only seems like a hero when he points that destruction at the right targets.

This alternate world has brought up his inner emotional side, where he loves, cares, and values the people who actually loved him, but lost them due to his own past mistakes.

As the show promised to make him a better person, he was seen unlearning his unnecessary violent and brutal side of killing people to find peace.

Chris has always blamed himself for Keith’s early death, so being cared for by him again, like making breakfast and saying he loves Chris, feels very emotional. It helps Chris in his journey of healing.

But this world isn’t perfect. Keith acts suspicious and asks if Chris is back on pills, which Chris denies, even though he finds pill bottles hidden in his double’s room.

The truth, that this Chris actually killed his real brother, could ruin everything. Still, for now, the brothers share a sweet moment that helps Chris feel a little better.

Chris even wants to win Harcourt, like his double once did. At ARGUS, he easily gains entry but learns that Emilia is now dating Rick Flag Jr., the man Chris killed in his own world (as seen in Suicide Squad).

This shocks him, but he still tells Emilia he’s trying to change.

She seems interested, thinking he’s serious. If he weren’t lying, they might have a real chance. Their talk also shows that while the other world’s Chris is seen as a hero, the main Chris has actually grown into a better person now.

When the Sons of Liberty attacked a government building with explosives, Chris fights them alone, saves the hostages, and stops the bombs, all without even using his helmet.

His brother, Keith, helps too by shooting down the terrorists. This scene shows how powerful Chris could be if people respected him the same way in his own world.

Chris is seen to be a better person in this alternate world, and his nature has evolved into someone who has feelings, which is completely different from who he is in his own world.

If he got back to his world, these learnings could definitely help him achieve the respect that he has now in this dimensional portal.

However, despite his learnings and unlearnings about himself in this portal, there’s more threat brewing ahead in the upcoming episode as Rick Flag Sr. is now almost on his way to hunt Peacemaker down.