Owning Manhattan's Tricia Lee calls out Jessica Markowski for portraying agents as overpaid and low-effort

Tricia Liee from Owning Manhattan (Image via Getty)

Owning Manhattan star Tricia Lee recently spoke about her feud with co-star Jessica Markowski, revealing that she disliked how Jessica “intentionally” made their job look easy, as if offers fell into their laps.

In an interview with DECIDER, published on December 6, 2025, Tricia looked down at the image Jessica painted of them, which not only trivialized the hard work they put in but also made them appear overpaid.

According to Tricia, Jessica had an easier time scouting luxurious listings due to her husband, entrepreneur David Weisburd’s, network and connections.

However, she noted that that was not the case for everyone. Consequently, she disliked the image Jessica painted, saying that it affected all of them.

She claimed Jessica reinforced the idea that the agents were getting overpaid despite doing “too little,” and she did not want that narrative to thrive, as she believed it was far from the truth.

However, in a separate statement to DECIDER, Jessica denied the allegations, noting that she worked equally hard, but only posted the “highs” of her successful deals on her social media, keeping her hardships tucked away.

Owning Manhattan star Tricia Lee believes everyone has a “cheat sheet” in the business, and Jessica’s was her well-connected husband







According to Tricia, agents had their own “cheat sheets” they used to secure opportunities and scout listings that might not be accessible to the rest.

Speaking about herself, Tricia admitted:



“I had a business that was very successful in my borough and introduced me to a lot of really dynamic women in Brooklyn. That is my cheat. That gets me into rooms that other people won’t get into – even today.”



The Owning Manhattan star noted that the successful business ten years ago has still kept the door of opportunities open for her.

Consequently, she understood how connections and networks worked in the high-end real estate business.

As for Jessica, she believed her “cheat sheet” was her husband, claiming he helped her get the listings, which she couldn’t have scouted on her own.

However, she did not criticize it because she felt that her “former business” helped her secure clients similarly.



“I’m not always getting those opportunities on my own. It’s the relationship and reputation I built from that world that benefits me in this world. So it’s a workaround to be more successful in real estate,” she added.



So, she understood how Jessica worked, but what she disapproved of was the way Jessica portrayed the business as a whole, which discredited their efforts.

According to Tricia, Jessica would casually throw around her business details, saying, “Oh, well-ah, I just sold a $1 million property, or well-ah, I just sold a $10 million property,” and it was that trait of hers that Tricia was not fond of.

The Owning Manhattan alum added that the image Jessica tried to sell was hurting them, people who had built their careers from scratch.

Consequently, she did not want to be considered as someone who was “overpaid for little work.”

Taking a jab at Jessica’s online presence, Tricia said she did not want people to assume agents appeared with full glam and finalized deals.



“That’s just not the truth. If it was, we wouldn’t be working anymore,” Tricia stated.



Jessica, who had spoken with DECIDER separately, was taken aback by Tricia’s opinions.

She said it saddened her to think that Tricia couldn't recognize her hard work. Jessica then boasted about her multi-million-dollar listings and her role in the No. 1 team at SERHANT., implying it was Tricia’s loss if she looked down on her work.

Stay tuned for more updates.