Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode 6 ending explained: Does Julia die in childbirth?

Episode 6 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, titled ‘Birthright,’ opens with Julia facing labor contractions and water breaking. At first, it seemed like the birth would go smoothly, since Brian had called the midwives (howdies) for help, but later those midwives turned into a real threat to Julia and the baby.

To answer the main question: Did Julia die in childbirth? Well, she did not. She safely gave birth to a baby boy towards the end of the episode. She not just strongly dealt with the labor pain, instead she was brave enough to answer the howdies who were forcing her to condemn her sins that she seduced Lord Lavot, and that Lavot is not the baby’s father.

Brian indeed called out for Julia’s help, but he was still not convinced that the baby was not his half-brother. Julia, before going to the Castle Leathers, had a chat with Brian and said that she was pregnant even before she came here.

Her sole motive was to save her child, and she had to seduce his father (Lord Lovat) in order to sleep with him and convince him that the child was his.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood episode 6 was all about motherhood and Julia’s heart-wrenching birth scene. Julia’s voiceover in the opening scenes is heard saying:

“They say a man is born alone and dies alone. But whoever said that is clearly not of the female persuasion. Because it’s not true - at least, the first part isn’t. Man is born of a woman, who is with you through your birth. A mother.”

Davina recalls her moment of giving birth to Brian and breaking the spell of not helping Julia

Davina Porter, who is Brian’s mother and a housekeeper at Castle Leathers, informed Lord Lovat that Julia is about to give birth. But the ruthless Lord had some other plans, as he wished for a quick wedding before the baby arrived. But Davina denied saying that the howdies and the gossipers have almost arrived to begin the ritual.

Initially, they were all in support of Julia and were ready to help her out throughout the process, but everything was flipped when Davina, out of jealousy, accused her. She told the howdies that Julia seduced Lovat to have sex with her and even questioned her about the paternity of the child.

Davina remembers how she got pregnant with Brian and how Lord Lovat threatened her job and forced her into sex. This painful memory explains why Davina acts the way she does toward Julia for the rest of the episode.

The howdies’ support turned into judgment; they forced her to speak the truth amidst the labor pain. The sound of midwives echoed in the chamber as they were yelling and screaming at her.

The women were happy to bring the future King of Scotland until they started to believe that Julia had now been possessed by a demonic spirit as she screamed and pleaded to save herself and the unborn child.

Julia cries, “Everything I am doing, I am doing for my baby,” which wakes Davina from her daze. She then remembers when she gave birth to Brian. During that time, the women blamed her for being pregnant and even said it would be better to kill the child. She then sends them all away, deciding she will deliver the baby herself.

The howdie crew left, and Davina helped Julia give birth to a healthy baby boy with no women encircling her, chanting her to repent for her sins and calling her a witch.

Brian, on the other hand, got lashed out by his dad as he was the one who stopped him from entering the birthing chamber and was standing as a wall between his desire to marry Julia before she gives birth. He wanted to marry just so that his son would not be called a ‘bastard.’

The episode ended on a sweet note, where Julia shares with Brian that she still hopes that she and Henry will reunite someday soon, and Julia also lets him celebrate his own birthday, which he shares with Claire’s baby brother.

It’s a sweet and happy ending after a very tough episode. But sadly, this peace for Julia and her baby may not last long.