"Obesity is complicated" - Fit for TV The Reality of The Biggest Loser’s Sarah Gilbert shares her experience with extreme weight loss tactics

The Netflix three-part documentary, Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser, explores the experiences of contestants on the long-running reality show. Sarah Gilbert, who competed on season seventeen, reflected on the pressures and personal growth that resulted from her participation.

In an Instagram post on August 17, 2025, Gilbert stated,

"Weight gain is complicated. Obesity is complicated."

Gilbert described her journey as multifaceted, involving extreme behaviors to succeed in the competition and significant emotional development. She noted that the show’s challenges contributed to both difficulties and personal insights that shaped her post-show life.

Contestant Experience and Competition Pressures

Gilbert acknowledged the competitive nature of the show and the personal choices it prompted. She explained that the show was a "competition" at its core and that she was aware of this going into it. While discussing the actions she took to achieve her results, Gilbert noted,

"I did a lot of stuff to win that I told absolutely no one about, and that certainly no one ever encouraged me to do. If I had told someone and been honest at the time, and they had given me a laundry list of reasons why I shouldn’t do them"

Sarah explained the pressures contestants may face to achieve dramatic weight loss outcomes while navigating a reality TV environment.

The documentary includes views from other participants, showing different reactions to the challenges faced. Gilbert noted that experiences varied among contestants. Some went to "extremes," while others did not. Those who didn't push as hard faced difficulties after the show. The series highlights both the supportive and stressful sides of training and competition, offering insight into the intensity of the environment.

Physical and Emotional Impact

While Gilbert reported significant weight loss, she emphasized that her inner transformation was the most impactful outcome of her participation. She stated that few life experiences have been as impactful to her trajectory and growth as The Biggest Loser, explaining that it changed her undeniably for the better and that she was not referring to "physical" change. She further noted,

"My inner transformation has been way more impressive than my outer one."

Gilbert highlighted the focus on emotional and personal growth, along with physical results. The documentary looks at the physical challenges of extreme weight loss and the mental stress contestants might face.

Post-Show Relationships and Reflection

Gilbert highlighted the ongoing relationships and support systems she developed during and after the show. She described her trainer as a "dear friend" who has continued to provide support through every loss and gain long after production ended and beyond any paycheck. She also mentioned the extended connections formed with other participants:

"Was the experience without flaw? No, but that can be said for most things. I had a beautiful experience with beautiful people that all changed my life for the better."

In reflecting on her journey, Gilbert highlighted accountability and personal learning. She said that she owns every part of her journey, including the good, the bad, and the ugly. She learned that she was "worthy" and capable, and she added that she couldn’t have asked for more from a reality TV show. Sarah pointed out that the unique experiences of contestants and the complicated dynamics of extreme weight loss competitions show that the reasons behind obesity and its management are complex.

