Netflix confirms Love Is Blind: UK for season 3 with new singles in the pods

Love Is Blind: UK season 3

Netflix has confirmed that Love Is Blind: UK will return for a third season. The dating experiment will once again feature new singles entering the pods, where they will attempt to form relationships without seeing each other face-to-face.

Season 3 will continue to be hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, who have guided participants through the process since the series began.

Casting for season 3 officially closed early August, with a new lineup of participants already set to take part in the upcoming pod experiment.

Love Is Blind: UK season 3 plans

For season 3, Love Is Blind: UK will introduce a new group of singles interested in testing whether meaningful connections can develop without physical appearances being a factor.

Participants will only communicate through the pods to establish emotional connections. Following the proposal, couples will finally get to see each other face-to-face and start transitioning into the outside world.

Once engaged, couples will begin their life together - figuring out things like jobs, family, finances, and physical connection and intimacy.

The process will culminate in an opportunity for a wedding, where each participant must decide to either enter into a legal commitment or walk away from each other forever.

As with previous seasons, the experiment will follow each couple’s journey from first conversations in the pods through to the altar.

Casting for season 3 was open to singles over the age of 18 from across the UK and Ireland. Applications officially closed on August 15, 2025, and those selected will form the next pod squad.

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 reunion details

While season 3 prepares to move forward, season 2 of Love Is Blind: UK is set to wrap up with a reunion episode.

Hosts Matt and Emma Willis will bring the cast back together to reflect on their experiences since leaving the pods and facing one another at the altar.

The reunion will provide updates on couples who reached the finale, as well as those who ended their engagements.

It will also revisit significant moments from the season and address developments that occurred after filming. Some alumni from previous seasons are also expected to join, sharing updates on their own lives following the experiment.

The season 2 reunion will launch on Netflix on August 31, 2025, at 9 p.m. in the UK, aligning with 1 p.m. PT and 4 p.m. ET for international audiences.

Season 2 couple status

During season 2, 30 singles participated in the pods, leading to five engagements. Four couples advanced to weddings, where they decided whether to continue their commitments.

Billy and Ashleigh, Kieran and Megan, and Kal and Sarover each chose to marry and remain together beyond the finale.

Their journeys included navigating cultural expectations, family opinions, and lifestyle adjustments as they adapted to life after the pods.

Other engagements ended differently. Jed and Bardha separated at the altar, citing difficulties in communication and unresolved disagreements.

Katisha and Javen also parted ways before marriage, with Katisha choosing to end the engagement after raising concerns about trust.

Meanwhile, other pod connections, such as Patrick and Aanu, did not reach engagement, concluding earlier in the experiment.

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 closed with a mix of marriages, breakups, and unfinished dynamics, setting the stage for the reunion episode to provide final clarity on where participants stand today.

