How NBC’s Survival Mode spotlighted Hurricane Ian survivors from Fort Myers Beach

NBC’s documentary series Survival Mode aired its first episode on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 10 pm on NBC and streaming on Peacock, after being delayed because of deadly flooding in Texas.

The episode told the stories of Hurricane Ian survivors from Fort Myers Beach, Florida, who stayed in their homes despite evacuation warnings before the September 2022 storm.

Many said they made that choice because past hurricane forecasts had predicted big impacts that never happened.

The program included interviews with three main groups: the Fancher Family, a tight-knit community of neighbors, and boaters anchored offshore during the storm.

It also revisited the life of Mitch Pacyna, often called the unofficial “Mayor of Fort Myers Beach,” who died after being swept away by the storm surge.

Additional insight came from Gulf Coast News meteorologist Allyson Rae and first responder T.J. Temples.

Survival Mode, produced by NBC News Studios, chronicled recent disasters using firsthand accounts and archival footage.

The series also announced future episodes on the Maui wildfires, the Amtrak 501 derailment, Superstorm Sandy, and the sinking of the Costa Concordia.

Survival Mode participants talk about a false sense of safety before the storm

Several Fort Myers Beach residents interviewed for Survival Mode said they had felt secure before Hurricane Ian’s arrival because previous storms had caused little or no damage.

Dayna Fancher recalled that in earlier hurricanes, such as Hurricane Irma, forecasts warned of high storm surges that never occurred.

“We had heard this all before,” she said in the episode. “So we felt like it was overkill again, and that we were gonna be fine.”

Resident Bob Campbell explained that he stayed by choice, saying he had enjoyed storms in the past and believed he knew when to evacuate.

That confidence changed as the hurricane approached and shifted course.

Jacki Liszak, president of the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce, remembered realizing only 24 hours before landfall that they were in the storm’s direct path.

She said the local fire chief had told her,

“This is the catastrophic storm. It’s going to annihilate us.”

The episode followed the Fancher Family, Campbell and his close group of neighbors, and a community of offshore boaters.

It showed when conditions became dangerous, the chaos during the storm surge, and what happened afterward.

Survivors spoke about Pacyna’s death, sharing memories of his role in the community. Rae and Temples explained the storm’s sudden changes and the challenges faced during rescues.

Reflecting on Hurricane Ian’s toll in Survival Mode

In the days after Hurricane Ian struck, survivors began to understand the extent of the damage to Fort Myers Beach.

Interviews in Survival Mode described homes destroyed, infrastructure damaged, and residents stranded.

Rae said the hurricane’s late change in path cut the time people had to evacuate, leaving many unable to get out.

Temples described moving through debris-filled waters and strong currents to rescue people trapped by the surge.

For many, the choice to stay had come from a belief that storm warnings could be exaggerated.

Ian’s 2022 landfall was one of the deadliest hurricanes in Southwest Florida’s history. Liszak said the storm’s speed and strength gave residents little time to prepare.

The episode also showed how people in the community helped each other, sharing supplies, shelter, and information.

It reflected the emotional impact on survivors, especially those who lost loved ones, including Pacyna.

Survivor stories were shown alongside footage of the wind and water’s force, giving viewers a clear look at the damage.

Through these accounts, Survival Mode captured not only the physical destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, but also the community’s strength and the lessons learned from the disaster.

