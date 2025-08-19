Monica Lewinsky joins Hulu’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox as executive producer, citing parallels in media scrutiny

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Monica Lewinsky attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 50th annual Gracie Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Monica Lewinsky and Amanda Knox can relate to what it feels like to be wrapped up in a firestorm from the media. When it came to fame and infamy, both women had a similar experience in their early 20s, but were turned into tabloid caricatures as Lewinsky was the intern in a presidential scandal, and Amanda Knox was a student accused of murder. In each case, their lives were picked apart, and they were reduced to a headline.

Now they are ready to reclaim their narratives as executive producers of Hulu's The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, an eight-part series premiering on August 20, 2025. Lewinsky told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I saw in her the pain I saw in myself.”

The bond created from their shared trauma is peeking back in to humanize a story that has become objectified. The series returns based on Amanda Knox who was falsely convicted for the 2007 murder of her flatmate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy. After serving four years in an Italian prison for two convictions and two acquittals, Knox - who was twenty at the time of the murder - was ultimately found not guilty by Italy's highest court in 2015.

Lewinsky felt aspects of her vilification after having an affair with President Bill Clinton were also present.

“What happens is all women end up as collateral damage,” she said on Good Morning America.

This series, she hopes, shows the cost of public shaming and the resilience it takes to move forward.

Monica Lewinsky joins Hulu’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: A personal stake in storytelling

Knox paused to retell her story. She said:

“I didn’t want to have yet one more person’s voice telling about the worst experience of my life.”

But Lewinsky’s phone call made her think differently. After reframing her own story, Lewinsky offered Knox a safe place to tell her story.

And, along with the show's runner, K.J. Steinberg (This Is Us), they created a series that was more than a courtroom drama; it was about the effects of media distortion and chronic trauma, and the path to healing.

Knox was engaged in the writers’ room and participated in the series, authentically, even wept on set while shooting scenes recreating her interrogation.

Grace Van Patten is seen as Knox, with Sharon Horgan as her mother, and the actors, John Hoogenakker and Francesco Acquaroli, were strong and nuanced - something that's easy to miss in a story told as a headline. Van Patten learned Italian for the role, and used Knox's observations to convey her emotional truth.

“She was so open and vulnerable,” Van Patten told The New York Times. Knox praised Van Patten’s portrayal, noting it gave her chills. The series also honors Kercher, ensuring her memory isn’t overshadowed by the media circus, a commitment Knox emphasized on Good Morning America.

Confronting media narratives

The series does not hold back on systemic challenges such as bias in the legal system, lack of language ability, and a propensity for the media to leap to assumptions. In the trailer, there is recorded footage of Knox, disturbed and struggling with Italian, during her interrogation - a reaffirmation of how her unfamiliarity contributed, ultimately, to her distress.

Lewinsky and Knox aim to challenge the “slut or virgin” tropes that shaped their public images. Knox said:

“We were both viciously turned into caricatures”.

Their collaboration is a bold act of agency, turning personal pain into a broader commentary on media accountability.

This project is a cultural pivot, arriving when audiences demand nuance over sensationalism. Lewinsky and Knox, once voiceless in their narratives, now wield creative control. Their series doesn’t just retell a crime; it questions how we consume stories of women in crisis. As Knox said - it’s about pushing back against “black-and-white narratives.” With their shared strength, they’re rewriting the script - not just for themselves, but for anyone silenced by scandal.

A message of resilience by Amanda Knox and Monica Lewinsky

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox isn’t just about clearing a name; it’s about reclaiming a life. Lewinsky and Knox, now friends, see their work as a beacon for others. Lewinsky said:

“I hope young people see you can get through it”

The show, which will be available on Hulu every week until October 1, 2025, urges viewers to see the people behind the headlines.

