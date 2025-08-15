Megadeth farewell tour Dates: How to score tickets to the final show and more

Megadeth has announced a new tour along with an album (Image via Getty)

Megadeth has recently confirmed their decision to disband after releasing their last album, followed by a tour, which is scheduled for 2026. The Los Angeles-based metal band’s vocalist and guitarist, Dave Mustaine, revealed the details in a lengthy statement on August 15, 2025.

The dates of the tour have not been revealed, as of this writing. The prices for the tickets also remain unknown as they are not available for sale so far.

The group began teasing their farewell in a video shared through their official Instagram handle around two days ago, with the following words appearing on top:



“Megadeth. The End Is Near…”









Apart from this, a video was also posted through the same platform, along with YouTube, on Thursday, August 14. The clip, which runs for a minute, started with glimpses of buildings on fire and reporters addressing the same on camera, saying that everything was supposed to end soon. The caption of the post reads:



“Breaking News!”



Sequences of flooding and volcanoes also appeared in the same video, and a few moments later, the band’s illustrated mascot, Vic Rattlehead, started speaking. The YouTube video, shared through the band’s official channel on August 14, 2025, has received more than 200,000 views to date.





Vic said in the video that he has maintained silence for many years and that his voice will be an important part of everything that is happening in the video. He confirmed that the group’s upcoming album will be the last and continued:



“40 years of metal, forged in steel, ending in fire. And when the new year rises, the global farewell tour. You’ve heard the warning, now prepare yourselves, Cyber Army. Stay loud, stay tuned and meet me on the front lines.”



Dave Mustaine speaks about Megadeth’s final album and farewell tour in another statement

As mentioned, the group is prepared to go on another tour, alongside bringing a new project for its fans. For now, the untitled album will be available for pre-order next month, as per Us Weekly.

Dave Mustaine posted a statement through Megadeth’s official website, saying that he was waiting for everyone to listen to the new album and witness their performances in the upcoming tour. Dave mentioned that the time chosen for the tour is “perfect” and added:



“We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played, and we changed the world.”



Dave expressed gratitude to his fans for their support, adding that he has played with many groups, which have managed to leave an impact on everyone. Mustaine even referred to the artists whose journey in the music industry ended at one point, and wrote:



“Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.”



Megadeth’s new album will arrive around three years after their last major project, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! The group has released 15 more albums, and they also won a Grammy Award in 2017.