Mayor of Kingstown season 4 sets a release date and teases Edie Falco’s arrival as the new warden

Mayor of Kingstown locks its Season 4 premiere for Sunday, October 26, 2025, on Paramount+, and the first-look rollout confirms Edie Falco’s arrival as the new warden of Anchor Bay. Viewers are primed for a reset after Season 3’s violent endgame and the Russians’ collapse. The streamer is promoting a consequences-driven chapter for Mike McLusky and the town’s fragile order.

Mayor of Kingstown also brings back the core ensemble led by Jeremy Renner, with new power players entering the field. The setup positions audiences to track a post-Russia vacuum, a changing prison hierarchy, and legal fallout that still shadows the McLusky family.

The season’s framing, per official materials, centres on pressure points inside Anchor Bay and the political streets outside it. Mayor of Kingstown has momentum from Season 3’s performance and a showrunner structure designed for scale.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 releases on October 26

Paramount+ dated Mayor of Kingstown for October 26, 2025, on their streaming platform with fresh stills that foreground Mike’s isolation and the town’s shifting alliances. Those cues match the official Season 4 logline:

"Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past."

As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated August 13, 2025, co-creator Hugh Dillon stated,

“It’s a detonation, not an escalation.”

Recap of the Season 3 endgame clarifies stakes for viewers: Milo is dead, the remaining Russians were wiped out in the bridge operation, Iris died off-bus, and Kyle faces charges linked to the melee. That clears narrative space for rival crews to move, with Bunny’s territory and the PD’s integrity both under scrutiny.

As per the Entertainment Weekly report, Dillon remarked,

“The past doesn’t catch up with you. It reloads.”

He added,

"So it's coming and, in Mike's case, it is right there. And Mike isn't somebody who runs, and that's what's interesting. He stands and fights and he's not ruled by fear or greed. So we just follow the truth of this character."

The theme sets expectations for a season built on fallout rather than expansion. Mayor of Kingstown leverages that framing to put audiences back into a town where institutional decay meets personal reckoning.

What is the expected release time for Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 on Paramount+ on October 26, 2025?

Paramount+ typically drops new episodes at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. The Season 4 announcement didn’t list a clock time, so expect the premiere to land around 12:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, October 26. For Season 3, the premiere also went live at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Edie Falco’s Nina Hobbs and new faces shake up Anchor Bay in Mayor of Kingstown Season 4

Edie Falco joins Mayor of Kingstown as Nina Hobbs, the new Anchor Bay warden. Images in the press release show her face-to-face with Mike, signalling an immediate clash over power, process, and protection of “his own” inside the facility. Sources list her role alongside the season’s vacuum plotline, positioning her as a force to test the old arrangements.

As cited in the Entertainment Weekly report, Hugh Dillon said of Falco’s character,

“It is that unpredictability, which means it's forever fascinating. I could watch her just in the monitors. She's just so effortless.”

That unpredictability suggests fewer backroom bargains and more hard lines from the warden’s office. New arrivals expand the chessboard. Lennie James plays Frank Moses, a sophisticated, far-reaching gangster with influence beyond Michigan.

Laura Benanti portrays Cindy Stephens, a single mom newly hired as a correctional officer. Clayton Cardenas appears as Deputy Warden Torres, the right hand to the incoming leadership at Anchor Bay. Each presence creates friction points across custody, contraband, and corridor control.

Dillon stated of James,

“There was just a sophistication to this gangster that's pretty rock and roll that's kind of fun to watch.”

The line frames Moses as a strategist rather than a chaotic disruptor, which matters in a vacuum season. Mayor of Kingstown will use these dynamics to test Mike’s leverage with Bunny, his standing with law enforcement, and his ability to firewall family from fallout.

Why Paramount+ is betting big again: Season 3’s #1 rank, reach, and the showrunner plan

Season 3 made Mayor of Kingstown the #1 series on Paramount+ during its run and reached 8.8 million global households, per the platform’s renewal release. Those metrics explain the fast follow-up on first-look materials and the confident fall placement.

The same release confirms Dave Erickson as showrunner and executive producer, with Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, and Antoine Fuqua among the EPs. That continuity supports a tighter story spine while integrating new casting and prison politics.

The October 26 launch and weekly Sunday rollout messaging appear in the announcement wave, with the first images underscoring the prison storyline’s reset under Nina Hobbs.

Mayor of Kingstown enters the fall with a clear pitch: consequences over expansion, new leadership at Anchor Bay, and external players seeking to fill the Russians’ void.

Stay tuned for more updates.