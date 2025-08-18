Ludwig’s Streamer Games 2025 lineup was explored as NEON had a meltdown over not getting an invite

Bloodhound Q50 (Photo: Instagram/ @bloodhoundq50.762)

Streamer NEON has addressed criticism that he does not do content with other influencers, calling out Streamer Games for not inviting him. During a Twitch livestream on Sunday, August 17, 2025, titled "N3on x Rubi Rose," the content creator slammed his chat for saying he was a "loser" for not collaborating with other streamers.

Noting that it was not by choice, he began:

"Yo, brother. They're doing a whole Streamer Games, right? Every streamer on Twitch is on (it) but me. Why the f**k am I not gettin an invite, bro?"

NEON goes off on his chat for saying he doesn't do content with other streamers, saying he feels unwanted on Twitch after not getting invited to the 'Streamer Games'



“every streamer on Twitch is at the ‘SG’… but me… why didn’t I get an invite?” pic.twitter.com/6fE0jMfOFg — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 17, 2025

For context, influencer Ludwig Ahgren started the competition in 2024 (in collaboration with Red Bull Gaming), which saw content creators participating in Olympic-style events. The competition was a success, pulling in over 175,500 concurrent viewers and over 1.75 million hours watched, according to Net Influencer.

Continuing his tirade, NEON added:

"They don't want me. These motherf**kers, they don't want me, bro... Why did I not get an invite? You guys think its me, its not me. I'm ready to do sh*t with anyone, bro."

He noted that no one wanted him to be a part of their collaborations, and he was not going to force himself in. He added that he was "down" to stream with anyone who wanted to collaborate with him.

Streamer Games featured eight teams of five, seeing forty streamers compete

This year's iteration of Ludwig's Streamer Games was a two-day track and field-type showdown. It was held last weekend (August 16 and 17) at Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California.

According to Net Influencer, while announcing the roster, Ludwig stated:

"We have a bigger cast and the games are more absurd than ever. It’s about competition, community, and – most importantly – finding out which of my friends is surprisingly athletic."

It featured eight teams of five led by captains Vanillamace, Cinna, JasonTheWeen, ExtraEmily, Fuslie, DisguisedToast, JackSepticEye, and Agent00. The captains were chosen from a roster of thirty-two other influencers.

Team Agent00 included FaZe Adapt, Maya Higa, Ninadaddy, and 100 Thieves Sunny, while ExtraEmily's roster featured Sambucha, MisterArther, iiTzTimmy, and Mari. DisguisedToast's squad comprised streamers NiceWigg, Sydeon, QuarterJade, and KrystalogyTV, and team Fuslie included Michael Reeves, Zoil, TinaKitten, and LuluLuvely.

Cinna's team roster included Sketch, Caroline Kwan, QTCinderella, and SuperTF. Meanwhile, Vanillamace's squad featured Arky, Danny Bans, Emiru, and Katie B. Notably, the two teams exchanged QTCinderella and Emiru ahead of the Streamer Games.

Jasontheween and JackSepticEye's respective teams at Streamer Games included FaZe Lacy, Erobb221, Sakura Shymko, Stable Ronaldo and Valkyrae, Slimecicle, BaboAbe, and LilyPichu.

While none of the participants are athletes, the appeal lies in seeing them fumble through the games, live commentary, and sabotage. This year, there were fourteen distinct challenges, including Milk Run, Bull Royale, Bridge Joust, Musical Chairs, Man vs. Beast, Tug of War, and Egg Drop Speedrun.

Events like Gymnastics, Tablecloth Pull, Simon Says, and Pentathlon marked a return from Streamer Games 2024. Meanwhile, new competitions like archery and volleyball were introduced this year.

According to an X post by Red Bull Gaming, team Emily won the competition.