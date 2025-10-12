Liam Gallagher’s daughter Molly welcomes her first child, making the rocker a granddad

CARDIFF, WALES - JULY 04: (EDITORS NOTE: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE EVENT. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO USE IN PUBLICATIONS SOLELY DEDICATED TO THE ARTIST. NO USE AFTER JULY 03, 2026.) Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Liam Gallagher’s daughter, along with Lisa Moorish, Molly Moorish Gallagher, has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Nathaniel Philips. In a joint Instagram post on Saturday, October 11, 2025, Molly and Nathaniel announced the birth of their son, Judy.



The couple revealed that baby Judy was born in September. They shared a carousel of photos of their son and captioned the post:

“A message to you, Rudy,” adding a blue heart emoji.

Judy is Gallagher’s first grandchild. It hasn’t been revealed whether the Oasis Frontman has met his grandson yet. Lisa Moorish, a first-time grandmother, gushed over Judy’s photos on Instagram, calling him “my beautiful grandson.”

Molly Moorish Gallagher and Nathaniel Phillips were first romantically linked in 2021. The couple confirmed their relationship the following year. Since their relationship became official on Instagram, Molly has regularly shared photos of the footballer on her social media.

Liam Gallagher’s relationship with daughter Molly explored as she welcomes a baby boy

Liam Gallagher and his daughter only connected when she was about 21. The musician claimed in a GQ interview in 2017 that the reason for his absence from his daughter’s life was that he didn’t get along with the mother:

“The kid I haven’t seen. We’ll see one day, but, no, not seen her,” Gallagher said at the time. “I just ain’t met her because her mam’s... Listen, we don’t work. We don’t get on.”

He added that he was open to meeting Molly even though it didn’t look possible at the time:

“If I met her, she’d be cool. She’s welcome in my world, and that, you know what I mean? Without a doubt,” he told GQ of Molly. “I mean, I’m open to everything. But at the moment it ain’t happening.”

They met for the first time in 2018, and Gallagher shared a photo with his daughter, Molly, at a Rolling Stones concert in London. They were joined by Gallagher’s sons Lennon and Gene.

The Wonderwall hitmaker has four children. Molly, Lennon, Gene and Gemma.