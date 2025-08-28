LEGO unveils 2,862-piece Pirates of the Caribbean Black Pearl set releasing this September

Captain Jack Sparrow’s iconic Black Pearl from the movieverse of Pirates of the Caribbean is all set to sail again as LEGO announced its return in 2025. LEGO has unveiled its design, and this iconic black pirate ship will be released on September 12, 2025, giving early access to LEGO insiders. However, it will be available for purchase on September 15, 2025.

The set is named ‘10365 Captain Jack Sparrow Pirate Ship,’ which is made up of 2,862 pieces. It’s not just a display model but is also a play set. Not only that, the set also includes the cutest and fan-favorite minifigures. All are from the first film, The Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl.

Along with Captain Jack Sparrow, the LEGO set will have seven other minifigures. It includes Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Hector Barbossa, Gibbs, Cotton, Anamaria, and Marty.

The 2025 version of the Black Pearl is larger and detailed as compared to the 4184 model of The Black Pearl from 2011, which was one of LEGO’s most beloved licensed pirate ships.

Plus point for the LEGO Insiders is that those who order the kit between 12-18 September will get a complimentary gift. It’s 5009609 Jack Sparrow’s Compass! The Compass comes with 151 pieces and is only available while supplies last. It is available to purchase from a local LEGO store or LEGO.com. The kit is not available for pre-ordering.

All about the massive Pirates of the Caribbean Black Pearl

The set is aimed at the 18+ age bracket and has multiple interactive play features where one can turn the dials to fire the cannons on the left or right side of the ship. It even allows you to turn the ship’s wheel to steer the rudder, giving the ultimate vibes of one sailing a real ship on the sea.

The interiors are finely carved, with each spot replicating exactly how the enormous Black Pearl is seen in the movie. With the main cabin and cargo bay, you can even open the deck to see the captain’s quarters, which are fully furnished.

This 64cm/25in high model also includes a detachable rowboat and mini figureheads. You can even remove the bottom of the ship to make it look like it’s floating. If you prefer, it comes with a stand so you can display the ship even on land.

As Captain Jack Sparrow once said, 'Not all treasure is silver and gold, mate,' and this black beauty proves it with its incredible design.

Cost of the Black Pearl LEGO set across various regions