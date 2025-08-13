Leaked Punisher set video shows chaos in NYC with Jon Bernthal at the middle

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Marvel’s The Punisher Season 2 trailer. (Image via youtube/@Netflix)

Jon Bernthal returns as The Punisher in a newly surfaced on-set video that captures a New York City street in open disorder: Smoke rising from a burning police car, civilians fighting in the background while Frank Castle strides through the mayhem, focused and unflinching.

The clip is framed as a post-Daredevil: Born Again moment, after Castle’s break from Mayor Wilson Fisk’s custody, and sits alongside other recent leaks showing hand-to-hand action and convoy set-pieces tied to upcoming productions.

The current project is the untitled Punisher Special Presentation for Disney+, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, with Jon Bernthal also co-writing, positioned to arrive in 2026 and to follow the events of Born Again.

In parallel, Jon Bernthal is slated to appear as The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (the fourth Tom Holland film), now filming and dated July 31, 2026.

The leaked material underscores Marvel’s renewed street-level focus, connecting Born Again, the Punisher special, and the next Spider-Man. Key creative voices, including Jon Bernthal and Marvel TV chief Brad Winderbaum, have set expectations for tone and scope that align with what these on-set glimpses suggest.

NYC mayhem clip shows Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle moving through the chaos

The latest video shows an inferno-lit block, a police vehicle on fire, and brawling extras as Jon Bernthal crosses the frame in character, apparently ignoring the surrounding disorder.

Some report presents the footage as occurring after Daredevil: Born Again season 1, tying it to Castle’s escape from Fisk’s custody.

Additional leaks from the same run of filming depict Jon Bernthal in close-quarters combat (including a baseball bat beat) and suggest appearances by the Gnucci crime family.

Separate Brand New Day footage points to a convoy sequence involving the Department of Damage Control and a heavy Punisher vehicle.

As for tone, Jon Bernthal has repeatedly emphasized that Marvel’s new take will retain the character’s harsh edge. As per The Hollywood Reporter report dated March 9, 2025, Jon Bernthal remarked,

“It will not be Punisher-lite, I promise you that.”

Brad Winderbaum described the format and feel of the special: As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated February 25, 2025, Brad Winderbaum stated,

“It’s like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story.”

Background: Where Daredevil: Born Again leaves The Punisher

Despite early references to a “film,” Daredevil: Born Again is a Disney+ series (season 1 released March 4-April 15, 2025, nine episodes) in which Matt Murdock’s clash with Mayor Wilson Fisk triggers an anti-vigilante crackdown across New York.

Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle during the season, setting up his trajectory into the Special Presentation. Marvel’s official materials outline the Matt-Fisk collision course. The season timing and episode count are documented in public listings and coverage.

Reports through spring and summer 2025 then confirmed the Punisher Special Presentation: Jon Bernthal is co-writing with director Reinaldo Marcus Green. Filming began in New York in July.

Release is planned for 2026. Set videos and stills indicate street-level gang activity, a possible Ma Gnucci presence, and scenes that visually echo the “Welcome Back, Frank” era, though Marvel has not issued an official plot synopsis.

How Jon Bernthal fits into Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony/Marvel’s next Spider-Man entry, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is dated July 31, 2026, with Jon Bernthal set to reprise The Punisher alongside Tom Holland. Entertainment Weekly and other trades have trailed the title and cast additions; on-set activity in Glasgow supports the production start.

As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated April 1, 2025, Tom Holland said at Comic-Con,

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that.”

Creatively, leadership is signaling a ground-level direction that naturally intersects with The Punisher. As per The Playlist report dated July 21, 2025, Kevin Feige said,

“Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events…So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with?"

He added,

"And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic. That great cover…I don’t want to say too much.”

That framing explains why Jon Bernthal is crossing into Peter Parker’s orbit now, and why convoy and armored-vehicle set pieces have surfaced in early Brand New Day coverage.

Jon Bernthal now anchors an interconnected street-level slate: a confirmed presence in Born Again (season 1), a Punisher Special Presentation co-written with the director, and a theatrical Brand New Day crossover in 2026.

With Jon Bernthal repeatedly underscoring a no-compromise take on Frank Castle, and with The Punisher embedded into the grounded New York milieu shared by Daredevil and Spider-Man, the leaked footage coherently aligns with Marvel’s stated plan for this phase.

Stay tuned for more updates.