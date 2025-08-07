Keke Palmer says it was "a dream come true" to work with Eddie Murphy on The Pickup

The Pickup, starring Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson, and Eddie Murphy, was just released on Amazon Prime Video on August 6, 2025, and is creating a huge buzz among fans. In the meantime, the stars, Pete and Keke, revealed what it was like to work with the legend, Eddie Murphy, and how it shaped them.

The story features Russell, played by Eddie, in the lead, with Keke as Zoe and Pete enacting Travis. Russel is a truck driver who is desperate to retire and go home to his wife and live in peace. As for Travis, he has issues and is easily distracted by everything. He had been training to be a truck driver but failed and was assigned to Russell. He comes across Zoe, who is a thief and is planning a heist.

The two truck drivers get involved in the same situation as Zoe's team hijacks their armored truck and uses it as a Trojan horse to enter the premises of a massive casino. What unfolds next is a combination of action and emotions. In the middle of it all, Russel and Travis barely escape, while Zoe ends up taking all the money they have looted.

Now, discussing what it was like to work with Eddie on The Pickup, Keke, in a conversation with Mashable on August 6, said:

"It was a dream come true. I mean, he's somebody that I've looked up to since I was a kid. I've always been a big fan of his work. My whole family is a fan of his work. He's an icon... Just watching him work was like a master class. And I'm very observant, so I'm just watching everything and soaking in as much as I could.”

What did Eddie Murphy say about working with Pete Davidson on The Pickup?

Eddie had mutual feelings towards his co-stars. Pete had said that he had confided to his relatives that Murphy liked him a lot, and the latter confirmed the notion. He said that even though they are different on paper, the two have a lot of similarities, which brought them together while working on the set of The Pickup.

He said,

"Me and Pete have so much in common... Pete and I are opposites on paper. He's tall. He's 6'3" and I'm 5'10". He's white and I'm Black. But we're both stand-up comics who became actors. We're both Saturday Night Live alumni. We both lost our dads when we were, like, eight years old. So we have all that in common."

Given the fact that The Pickup saw Eddie as an old, mature guy who cares for his family, he said that he had done roles where he took on the character of what Pete was doing. He was young, carefree, and acted without an ounce of responsibility.

The two had hit it off with their respective roles on The Pickup. Now that the movie has been released, Eddie was asked if he would do another film with Pete Davidson, and he replied positively.

The Pickup can be streamed online via Amazon Prime Video.