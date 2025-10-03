Joey McIntyre joins Retta and Oliver Hudson on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and spin for charity

Joey McIntyre (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune aired its October 3, 2025, episode featuring Joey McIntyre, Retta, and Oliver Hudson playing to raise money for charity.

McIntyre played for the Alzheimer’s Association, Retta for the Burbank Youth Vocal Arts Foundation, and Hudson for the MindUp / Goldie Hawn Foundation.

The night included the usual toss-ups, main rounds, and a bonus round with the Million Dollar Wedge in play.

Across two games, the celebrities spun, bought vowels, and tried to solve puzzles while their totals shifted with bankrupts, wedges, and prizes.

Each round offered a mix of standard puzzles and themed segments, including triple toss-ups and a prize puzzle.

McIntyre’s night included a big bonus round win, while Retta also collected large sums for her cause. Hudson managed to get on the board in early toss-ups but could not keep pace in later rounds.

The show closed with all three stars having secured money for their charities and highlighted the format’s blend of competition and giving back.

Game 1 highlights in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

The first $1,000 toss-up category was Show Biz and was solved early, with Retta saying she was “totally starstruck” about playing.

The next toss-up was “FLUORESCENT LIGHTING,” which Oliver attempted but did not finish correctly. In Round 1, Joey hit a “bankrupt near $650,” and Retta also lost a turn on bankruptcy.

Oliver called three T’s for $7,500 and solved “BRAZILIAN BUTT LIFT” to collect $3,000 plus a $5,000 bonus.

In Round 2, Joey earned $1,300 for an R pair but landed on another bankrupt, which cost him the Million Dollar Wedge.

Retta solved “IMAGINARY FRIEND WITH BENEFITS” and added $13,650 plus a $10,000 bonus to her total.

At that point, Joey had $8,000, Retta $13,650, and Oliver $2,000.

The triple toss-up puzzles followed. Retta answered “THREE DOG NIGHT” correctly, Joey solved “MATCHBOX TWENTY”, and Retta then solved “THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS” after Joey guessed “twenty seconds to Mars.”

In the prize puzzle round, Joey solved “TARDY TO THE PARTY” after the host remarked he “wasn’t TARDY TO THE PARTY.” That win gave him a trip and put him into the bonus round.



Game 1 in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ended with Joey at $33,550 plus the Million Dollar Wedge, Retta at $23,650, and Oliver at $2,000.

Bonus round and game 2 highlights in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

In the Million Dollar Bonus Round, Joey landed on the ★★★ space.

The puzzle opened as “T _ _ _ N _ / T _ E / _ _ _ T” and became “T A _ _ N G / T _ E / _ A _ T,” which solved to “TAKING THE BAIT.”

The host announced he had won $75,000, bringing his subtotal to $108,550, and added that the $1M location was “AMERICA’S” and “three away” from his chosen wedge.

Game 2 began with the $1,000 toss-up “GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER” and a $2,000 toss-up “RESIDUAL.”

In Round 1, Joey solved “YOU SO CRAZY, I THINK I WANNA HAVE YOUR BABY,” quoting the lyrics aloud.

In Round 2, Joey called two R’s for $7,000 but hit a bankrupt near $3,500. Retta solved “BOY BAND OF BROTHERS” and collected $10,000 plus a bonus.

The triple toss-up puzzles involved “DRINK LIKE A FISH,” “FLY-FISHING,” and “FISHING FOR A COMPLIMENT.” Retta solved the first two, and Joey solved the third.

In the final Speed-Up round, the event puzzle revealed “DRAMATIC CONCLUSION,” and Retta solved it, earning $3,600 plus a $20,000 bonus.

Game 2 closed with Joey at $10,700 for that game and $119,250 overall, including his bonus round.

Retta finished with $48,550 for that game and $72,200 overall, and Oliver finished with the minimum guarantee; all three left with donations for their chosen causes.

