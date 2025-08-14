James Gunn confirms Peacemaker Season 2 will begin filming after Superman movie wraps up production

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: (L-R) Freddie Stroma, David Denman, Nhut Le, Steve Agee, Anissa Matlock, Danielle Brooks, James Gunn, Jennifer Holland, John Cena, Sol Rodriguez and Frank Grillo attend HBO's "Peacemaker" Season 2 Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

James Gunn has given fans an update on the future of Peacemaker. The DC Studios co-head confirmed that the second season of the show will start filming after production on his upcoming Superman movie is finished. This update was shared as part of his broader plan for the new DC Universe.

James Gunn’s Superman film, titled Superman: Legacy, is currently a big focus for DC Studios. Once filming for Supermanends, Gunn will turn his attention back to the Peacemaker series, which stars John Cena in the lead role. Fans have been waiting for more news since Season 1 ended in 2022.

Peacemaker season 2 will wait for Superman to finish filming

In a recent update, James Gunn said that Peacemaker Season 2 won’t start filming until he finishes working on the Superman movie. Gunn is writing, directing, and producing Superman, so his schedule is full at the moment.

He also mentioned that planning and writing for Peacemaker Season 2 has already started. However, the filming part will only begin once Superman is done. Because of this, the new season of Peacemaker might not come out until 2026, depending on how long shooting and editing take.

The first season of Peacemaker got good reviews from both fans and critics. It followed the story of Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, who first showed up in The Suicide Squad. The show mixed comedy, action, and strong character moments, and it became one of the most popular DC shows on Max.

Peacemaker will remain part of the new DC Universe

James Gunn also confirmed that Peacemaker will continue to be a part of the new DC Universe, which is going through major changes under Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership. The new DCU will include both movies and TV shows that are connected through a shared storyline.

While some older DC projects are being left out of the new plan, Peacemaker remains important. This shows that the character and the series are part of Gunn’s long-term vision for the DC Universe. Other upcoming DC projects include The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and the Booster Gold series.

Fans of Peacemaker can look forward to seeing how the character fits into this larger connected world. It is also expected that some characters from Season 1 might return, but no official casting announcements have been made yet.

Right now, James Gunn is focused on making Superman: Legacy, which is planned to come out in 2025. The movie will feature a new actor playing Superman and will begin a fresh chapter for how DC Studios tells its stories.

This film is expected to shape the direction of other upcoming DC projects, including shows like Peacemaker. The choices Gunn makes in Superman: Legacy will likely guide how the rest of the DC Universe grows over the next few years.

While waiting for more updates, fans can go back and watch Peacemaker Season 1 on Max. Since Gunn is leading both Superman and Peacemaker, viewers can expect a similar look and feel in both when Season 2 is finally ready.