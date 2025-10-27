Jack DeJohnette, legendary jazz drummer who played with Miles Davis, dies at 83

American Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette plays drums as he performs onstage, with the DeJohnette-Coltrane-Garrison Trio, during a Blue Note Jazz Festival concert at Central Park SummerStage, New York, New York, June 15, 2019. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Prolific jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette, who played on Miles Davis’ celebrated album Bitches Brew, has died. His death was announced via his Instagram account @jackdejohnette_ on October 26, 2025. It was reported that the American instrumentalist passed away in the Kingston Hospital in New York, surrounded by his wife and loved ones.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jack DeJohnette. He died peacefully in Kingston Hospital, NY. He was surrounded by his wife, family, and close friends. Jack was a NEA Jazz Master. His legacy will live on."

DeJohnette had a roster of successful music collaborators, including Herbie Hancock, Sonny Rollins, Pat Metheny, Freddie Hubbard and Charles Lloyd.

Sources close to the master of drums state that he died from congestive heart failure. He was 83 years old.

Who was Jack DeJohnette? More details about the legendary drummer, explored

Jack DeJohnette started his career in music in a doo-wop singing group and later forged a career in jazz. He was named a jazz master by the National Endowment for the Arts with two Grammy awards.

The Chicago-born drummer learnt to play the piano as a child and played the drums alongside. He believed drums and the piano were to be understood as part of the percussion family.

After being drawn to jazz early in his music career, he formed a trio in the 1950s. After fraternizing with experimental artists like Roscoe Mitchell and performing with Sun Ra and his Arkestra, DeJohnette forewent a college degree, packed up his belongings, and moved to the Big Apple.

He started working with Jackie McLean and Freddie Hubbard. He met with Davis at the end of the 1960s, and a historic collaboration began.

Davis spoke fondly of his time with DeJohnette, stating:

“I’d start something, and if it were OK, he wouldn’t say anything, and it would continue, then he’d cue each instrument in and get something google. When it would start percolating, then Miles would play a solo over that and then let it roll, let it roll until he felt it had been exhausted.”

He first married Deidre Davenport during his junior college days. He met his second wife, Lydia, who was by his side at his death, at Ronnie Scott's concert in 1966.

He recorded his debut album in 1968 and later released around 50 LPs. His 2021 release Styline, in collaboration with Ron Carter and Gonzalo Rylubalcaba, won the best Jazz instrumental album at the Grammy Awards 2022.

