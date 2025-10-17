Is there a post-credits scene in Black Phone 2

The eerie world of Black Phone 2 brings back the chilling atmosphere of Scott Derrickson’s supernatural horror universe, and with it comes a burning question for fans: Does the new sequel include a post-credits scene? While the first movie left audiences haunted long after its ending, the film continues the story through Gwen’s perspective as she begins receiving calls through the mysterious black phone and experiences haunting visions of missing boys. Together with her brother Finn, she races to uncover the truth behind these supernatural messages — and the lingering curse of the Grabber.

Black Phone 2 ends without any hidden scenes or extra footage

To put it simply, The Black Phone 2 doesn’t feature a mid-, post-, or end-credits scene. Once the final scene fades out, audiences can safely leave their seats without missing any hidden footage. Unlike other horror franchises that use post-credits stingers to hint at future chapters, Derrickson’s sequel opts for a clean and self-contained ending.

That said, it’s not hard to see why fans might have expected a tease. The first Black Phone wrapped up neatly, only for the 2025 sequel to resurrect the story with new layers of mystery and trauma. However, this time, Derrickson seems content to let the credits roll without promises — at least for now.

Interestingly, Black Phone 2 still leaves just enough mystery for speculation. Ethan Hawke, who reprises his haunting role as the Grabber, hinted in an interview with USA Today that he might not be done with the character yet, saying:

“When I finished the second one, I thought, ‘I’m not sure this is done. I feel like there might be more to do here.’”

So, while there’s no official mid-credits sequence to tease a third film, the door to Black Phone 3 remains ever so slightly ajar — depending on audience reception and the movie’s performance.

The ending of Black Phone 2 explained, and could it set up a sequel

Despite the absence of a post-credits scene, Black Phone 2 wraps up its main story with a definitive yet emotional ending. The sequel pivots focus toward Gwen, who now finds herself drawn into a battle not just against the Grabber’s ghost but also against the psychological aftermath of her and Finn’s shared trauma.

The climax sees Gwen confronting the Grabber’s supernatural form at the haunted Alpine Lake camp, where she uncovers long-buried truths about her mother’s death — and the Grabber’s connection to it. In a chilling twist, Gwen learns that her mother was also psychic and that her visions led her to expose the Grabber, costing her life. The film concludes with Gwen finally finding peace. The black phone rings one last time, and instead of connecting her to victims, it connects her to her mother, who calls from beyond to say goodbye.

Still, as satisfying as this resolution is, the film subtly leaves a crack open for more. When asked by Collider about the possibility of Black Phone 3, co-writer C. Robert Cargill played coy:

“Would anyone want that? I don’t know. No, that’s the first time we’ve heard it. Hey, I hope other people would like that.”

Derrickson, too, avoided confirming or denying a future installment but emphasized the emotional performances from his returning cast:

“The thing about Mason [Thames] and Maddie [McGraw] is that they’re so comfortable around each other — they feel like real siblings. Those emotional scenes where they lean on each other? That’s all them.”

It’s easy to see why fans might crave another return to this twisted world. The ending delivers catharsis, but the black phone’s ring still lingers — a metaphorical echo that could call the Grabber, or someone new, back to the screen. Whether or not a sequel happens, the film closes on a note of peace — but in horror, even peace can be temporary. Until that next call comes through, Black Phone 2 stands as a gripping blend of dread and closure.