Is Sia in legal trouble over her son? Estranged husband requests monitored visits citing substance abuse concerns

Amid a pending divorce between Sia and estranged husband Daniel Bernard, the latter has filed for sole custody of their child, accusing the former of drug abuse. On Tuesday, October 27, 2025, Bernard filed for sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s 19-month-old son, Summi, alleging that the Chandelier hitmaker is an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction.



The former oncologist claims in court filings that he is the only reliable parent:



“Sia is an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction, rendering her incapable of providing safe or stable care for Summi. I am the only safe and reliable parent for our son. I am a doctor, young, healthy, and have no criminal history or drug or alcohol addiction issues."

He has also reportedly requested that the Grammy-nominated artist be restricted to a 2-hour professionally monitored visit three times a week in addition to random and regular drug testing.

Bernard also claimed that Sia had been secretly hospitalised in September 2025 and had tested positive for barbiturates and benzodiazepines.

Bernard is seeking $77,245 a month in child support, following his filing for $250,856 per month in spousal support.



“Every request by Dan for additional custodial time has been directly tied to financial gain,” Sia states in response to her ex-partner’s drug abuse allegations

Sia filed a declaration in response to Bernard’s on October 28, 2025. The singer/songwriter stated that Bernard’s allegations of drug abuse were untrue, as she has been fully sober for six months.

Sia revealed that she was currently enrolled in a program that required weekly testing and a sober companion.



She added that one of the reasons she chose to separate from Bernard was his penchant for engaging in nightlife and recreational drug use.

The Cheap Thrills crooner alleged that Bernard had been investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Department of Child and Family Services over allegations of child pornography.

As a result, she was reluctant to leave Summi unsupervised with Bernard.



She concluded her filing by stating that Bernard’s sole custody application was a ruse to get money from her:







“To date, every request by Dan for additional custodial time has been directly tied to financial gain rather than a genuine effort to foster a meaningful parental relationship with Summi.”

