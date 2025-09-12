Is Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 delayed on Amazon Prime Video? Explained

When spy action-drama series Mr. & Mrs. Smith premiered on Amazon Prime Video in early 2024, it quickly became one of the streamer’s biggest hits of the year. The show, created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, reimagined the 2005 film of the same name, originally starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, into a serialized spy drama. The synopsis for the series reads:

Nominated for 16 Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series – Meet the Smiths: two lonely strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their lives and identities to be thrown together as partners – both in espionage and in marriage.

The first season of the spy action-drama series closed with a thrilling finale that left the Smiths’ fate hanging in the balance after a gunfight, sparking immediate anticipation for a second season. But instead of gearing up for production, Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 is now facing delays that could push its return much further than expected.

Production delays confirmed for Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2

Fans hoping to learn what became of John and Jane will have to wait. While Amazon Prime Video has not issued an official statement, Deadline reports that production on Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 has been delayed indefinitely due to unresolved casting issues. Earlier this year, Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher were announced as the new leads, stepping into the roles of the titular Mr. and Mrs. Smith. However, despite rumors of big guest stars like Lily-Rose Depp and Gael García Bernal, no deals have been finalized.

The new season had originally been planned to begin filming in fall 2025 after receiving a $22.4 million California Film Commission tax credit to relocate production from New York to Los Angeles. But with casting still incomplete, that schedule has now been scrapped. According to multiple sources, pre-production may not begin until late 2025, with filming potentially delayed until 2026. This uncertainty also risks the series losing its California tax incentive, although producers could reapply if deadlines are missed.

Unresolved mysteries and updates for the upcoming season explored

Despite the delays, Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 has already signaled some major changes. With Eydelshteyn and Thatcher taking over as the new Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the direction of the story may shift significantly, though the cliffhanger from season 1 still looms large.

Season 1 followed John (Donald Glover) and Jane (Maya Erskine), two lonely strangers hired to pose as a married couple while working as covert operatives. Their missions forced them into increasingly dangerous situations, testing their ability to balance fake identities with real emotional attachments. The finale raised the stakes further, revealing that other “Smith” couples exist and that John and Jane’s employers had more sinister plans than either realized.

The casting shake-up suggests the new season could reboot the concept with a fresh couple while still building on the original’s espionage-driven narrative. The delay of Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 on Amazon Prime Video is disappointing news for fans eager to see what comes next after the explosive finale. While new leads have been announced and production is still planned, unresolved casting issues and scheduling hurdles mean the wait could stretch into late 2026.