Is Final Destination: Bloodlines connected to other movies? Details explained

Final Destination: Bloodlines dropped on May 16, 2025, and continued the story set within the extensive franchise. Given the fact that it is the sixth installment, it surely had a connection to the previous films; however, the story was entirely different.

Building upon the base that is set by its predecessor, Final Destination: Bloodlines, saw the same beginning. It involves a young couple named Iris and Paul, who are visiting a newly made restaurant at the top of a tower.

However, it collapses, killing each one of them one by one. Iris, who has this vision, manages to save some people, including her husband and a kid who belonged to the singer performing that evening.

This means that she is on Death's watch list now, and it will soon return to take her life. However, she has become overly cautious and managed to live a full life; however, she turned paranoid. Ultimately, her kids move away, and Paul dies. She shifts into a secluded cabin with handmade technology that helps her recognise Death and whenever it comes.

Does Final Destination: Bloodlines have ties to its predecessor?

Yes, Final Destination: Bloodlines is well-connected to the movies that are set within the Final Destination universe. However, it stands alone if focused on just the story part. The characters and plot are completely different and even come with a twist.

Turns out that Iris and Paul were never supposed to survive as we have seen in the previous movies, but nevertheless, because of the vision, go on and get married and ultimately, have kids. This, in turn, means that the kids were never supposed to survive either.

Now the story is told from Stefani's point of view, who is the granddaughter of Iris. She goes to visit her grandmother's cabin, and to prove that she is right, the latter lets death take her. One by one, the family starts to die, starting with her uncle, who is the eldest of them all. To save themselves, everyone turns towards Stefani and asks her for help.

After much investigation, they come across JB, who was the kid from Skyview and died last. He revealed that the only way they can stop Death is either by taking another life or by being clinically dead and then getting revived. Here, we see a link to Final Destination 2, as JB explained that Kimberly Corman was able to escape Death's grip this way.

Soon, Stefani was able to protect her family from dying next as she drowned and was then resuscitated. However, the doctor reveals that she was not clinically dead and instead had just fainted. This means that death is still after them and soon claims her and her brother's lives as a train derails and crushes them.

Final Destination: Bloodlines can be watched online via HBO Max.